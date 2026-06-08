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CHFZAR: Swiss Franc vs South African Rand
CHFZAR exchange rate has changed by -0.63% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.95404 and at a high of 20.14546.
Follow Swiss Franc vs South African Rand dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CHFZAR News
- USD/CHF Forecast 05/08: Continued Upward Support (Chart)
- USDZAR Returns to a Fragile, Cautious Price Range
- Swiss Franc Forecast: USD/CHF Breakout Reversal Puts Bu
- The Big Mac Index turns 40. Here’s why it’s still relevant.
- USD/CHF Analysis 30/07: Price – USD/CHF Defends Dips
- Forex Forex 29/07: Oil Rallies After Iran Strikes U.S. Base
- USD/ZAR Faces a Quiet Test After Sudden Surge
- USD/CHF Forex Forecast 27/07: Breakout Toward 0.85 Target?
- USD/CHF Forecast 24/07: Dollar Breakout Builds
- Swiss Franc Short-term Outlook: USD/CHF Rally Presses Y
- USD/CHF Forecast 22/07: Dollar Builds Pressure
- USD/CHF Outlook: EUR/CHF offers a bullish blueprint
- USD/CHF Forecast 21/07: Rallies as Interest Rates Climb
- USD/ZAR Faces a Sentiment Test as Volatility Persists
- USD/CHF Forecast 20/07: US Rates Drop (video)
- Swiss Franc Forecast: USD/CHF Breakout Looms After Four
- Dollar forecast: Can rising oil prices revive the green
- USD/ZAR’s War-Driven Rally Faces Key Resistance and Reversal
- USD/ZAR Analysis 06/07: Volume and Sentiment Shifts
- USD/ZAR Monthly Forecast July 2026
- USD/ZAR Analysis 29/06: Potential Trigger
- USD/ZAR Analysis 24/06: Questions Shadowing Marketplace Caus
- USD/ZAR Forex Forecast 15/6: Bearish Momentum Returns -Chart
- USD/ZAR AnalysisToday 08/06: Shift in Sentiment Has Taken Hold for Speculators (chart)
Frequently Asked Questions
How is Swiss Franc vs South African Rand exchange rate calculated?
CHFZAR exchange rate is based on 20.00414 and 20.00444, reflecting demand in ZAR. Fluctuations are shown in -0.49% and 19.28400 - 21.98500. See the live chart for Swiss Franc vs South African Rand.
How can I trade CHFZAR?
Trading CHFZAR is done at 20.00414 or 20.00444. Watch 20.00414, 19.95404 - 20.14546, and 40138 to evaluate market conditions. The live price chart of CHFZAR shows these updates.
What kind of pair is Swiss Franc vs South African Rand?
CHFZAR is a currency pair quoted in ZAR. Its price is 20.00414, with volatility reflected in -0.49% and 3.68%. View the chart live to track Swiss Franc vs South African Rand movements.
What is CHFZAR volatility?
CHFZAR volatility is visible in 19.95404 - 20.14546 and 19.28400 - 21.98500. Analysts also track -0.49% and -6.48% versus 20.00414. Check the CHFZAR price on the live chart.
- Previous Close
- 20.1302 0
- Open
- 20.1035 7
- Bid
- 20.0041 4
- Ask
- 20.0044 4
- Low
- 19.9540 4
- High
- 20.1454 6
- Volume
- 40.138 K
- Daily Change
- -0.63%
- Month Change
- -1.81%
- 6 Months Change
- -6.48%
- Year Change
- 3.68%