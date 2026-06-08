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CHFZAR: Swiss Franc vs South African Rand

20.00414 ZAR 0.12606 (0.63%)
Sector: Currency Base: Swiss Franc Profit currency: South African Rand

CHFZAR exchange rate has changed by -0.63% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.95404 and at a high of 20.14546.

Follow Swiss Franc vs South African Rand dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
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CHFZAR News

Frequently Asked Questions

How is Swiss Franc vs South African Rand exchange rate calculated?

CHFZAR exchange rate is based on 20.00414 and 20.00444, reflecting demand in ZAR. Fluctuations are shown in -0.49% and 19.28400 - 21.98500. See the live chart for Swiss Franc vs South African Rand.

How can I trade CHFZAR?

Trading CHFZAR is done at 20.00414 or 20.00444. Watch 20.00414, 19.95404 - 20.14546, and 40138 to evaluate market conditions. The live price chart of CHFZAR shows these updates.

What kind of pair is Swiss Franc vs South African Rand?

CHFZAR is a currency pair quoted in ZAR. Its price is 20.00414, with volatility reflected in -0.49% and 3.68%. View the chart live to track Swiss Franc vs South African Rand movements.

What is CHFZAR volatility?

CHFZAR volatility is visible in 19.95404 - 20.14546 and 19.28400 - 21.98500. Analysts also track -0.49% and -6.48% versus 20.00414. Check the CHFZAR price on the live chart.

Daily Range
19.95404 20.14546
Year Range
19.28400 21.98500
Previous Close
20.1302 0
Open
20.1035 7
Bid
20.0041 4
Ask
20.0044 4
Low
19.9540 4
High
20.1454 6
Volume
40.138 K
Daily Change
-0.63%
Month Change
-1.81%
6 Months Change
-6.48%
Year Change
3.68%
08 August, Saturday