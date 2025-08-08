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CADNOK: Canadian Dollar vs Norwegian Krona
CADNOK exchange rate has changed by 0.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.78471 and at a high of 6.81727.
Follow Canadian Dollar vs Norwegian Krona dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CADNOK News
- USD/CAD Forecast 05/08: Remains Under Pressure
- USD/CAD Forecast: The Loonie Remains on Shaky Ground
- Weekly Forex Forecast — 3rd to 7th of August 2026 (Charts)
- Forex Seasonality – August 2026: GBP/USD’s Most Bearish
- USD/CAD Faces Fed Uncertainty and Geopolitical Strain
- Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Recovery Presses a Ke
- The Fed's Credibility Test Starts This Week
- USD/CAD Forecast: Fed expectations keep pressure on the
- Will USD/CAD Break $1.42 on Dollar Strength?
- Weekly Pairs in Focus 27th to 31st of July 2026 (Charts)
- Weekly Pairs in Focus 27th to 31th of July 2026 (Charts)
- Canadian Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD/CAD Rebound Cha
- Why USD/CAD Keeps Swinging Between 1.40 and 1.4250
- USD/CAD Analysis: Canadian dollar weakens as tariff ris
- USD/NOK Forecast Today 23/01: USD/NOK Drops (Chart)
- SEK seen outperforming NOK as geopolitical risk fades – ING
Frequently Asked Questions
How is Canadian Dollar vs Norwegian Krona exchange rate calculated?
CADNOK exchange rate is based on 6.81102 and 6.81132, reflecting demand in NOK. Fluctuations are shown in 0.17% and 6.67072 - 8.29800. See the live chart for Canadian Dollar vs Norwegian Krona.
How can I trade CADNOK?
Trading CADNOK is done at 6.81102 or 6.81132. Watch 6.81102, 6.78471 - 6.81727, and 132571 to evaluate market conditions. The live price chart of CADNOK shows these updates.
What kind of pair is Canadian Dollar vs Norwegian Krona?
CADNOK is a currency pair quoted in NOK. Its price is 6.81102, with volatility reflected in 0.17% and -11.75%. View the chart live to track Canadian Dollar vs Norwegian Krona movements.
What is CADNOK volatility?
CADNOK volatility is visible in 6.78471 - 6.81727 and 6.67072 - 8.29800. Analysts also track 0.17% and -3.59% versus 6.81102. Check the CADNOK price on the live chart.
- Previous Close
- 6.8005 5
- Open
- 6.7996 0
- Bid
- 6.8110 2
- Ask
- 6.8113 2
- Low
- 6.7847 1
- High
- 6.8172 7
- Volume
- 132.571 K
- Daily Change
- 0.15%
- Month Change
- 0.72%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.59%
- Year Change
- -11.75%