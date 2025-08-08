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CADNOK: Canadian Dollar vs Norwegian Krona

6.81102 NOK 0.01047 (0.15%)
Sector: Currency Base: Canadian Dollar Profit currency: Norwegian Krone

CADNOK exchange rate has changed by 0.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.78471 and at a high of 6.81727.

Follow Canadian Dollar vs Norwegian Krona dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
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CADNOK News

Frequently Asked Questions

How is Canadian Dollar vs Norwegian Krona exchange rate calculated?

CADNOK exchange rate is based on 6.81102 and 6.81132, reflecting demand in NOK. Fluctuations are shown in 0.17% and 6.67072 - 8.29800. See the live chart for Canadian Dollar vs Norwegian Krona.

How can I trade CADNOK?

Trading CADNOK is done at 6.81102 or 6.81132. Watch 6.81102, 6.78471 - 6.81727, and 132571 to evaluate market conditions. The live price chart of CADNOK shows these updates.

What kind of pair is Canadian Dollar vs Norwegian Krona?

CADNOK is a currency pair quoted in NOK. Its price is 6.81102, with volatility reflected in 0.17% and -11.75%. View the chart live to track Canadian Dollar vs Norwegian Krona movements.

What is CADNOK volatility?

CADNOK volatility is visible in 6.78471 - 6.81727 and 6.67072 - 8.29800. Analysts also track 0.17% and -3.59% versus 6.81102. Check the CADNOK price on the live chart.

Daily Range
6.78471 6.81727
Year Range
6.67072 8.29800
Previous Close
6.8005 5
Open
6.7996 0
Bid
6.8110 2
Ask
6.8113 2
Low
6.7847 1
High
6.8172 7
Volume
132.571 K
Daily Change
0.15%
Month Change
0.72%
6 Months Change
-3.59%
Year Change
-11.75%
08 August, Saturday