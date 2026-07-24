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AUDDKK: Australian Dollar vs Danish Krona

4.56550 DKK 0.00738 (0.16%)
Sector: Currency Base: Australian Dollar Profit currency: Danish Krone

AUDDKK exchange rate has changed by 0.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.55304 and at a high of 4.56789.

Follow Australian Dollar vs Danish Krona dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AUDDKK News

Frequently Asked Questions

How is Australian Dollar vs Danish Krona exchange rate calculated?

AUDDKK exchange rate is based on 4.56550 and 4.56580, reflecting demand in DKK. Fluctuations are shown in 0.26% and 4.36522 - 4.70141. See the live chart for Australian Dollar vs Danish Krona.

How can I trade AUDDKK?

Trading AUDDKK is done at 4.56550 or 4.56580. Watch 4.56550, 4.55304 - 4.56789, and 166745 to evaluate market conditions. The live price chart of AUDDKK shows these updates.

What kind of pair is Australian Dollar vs Danish Krona?

AUDDKK is a currency pair quoted in DKK. Its price is 4.56550, with volatility reflected in 0.26% and -0.45%. View the chart live to track Australian Dollar vs Danish Krona movements.

What is AUDDKK volatility?

AUDDKK volatility is visible in 4.55304 - 4.56789 and 4.36522 - 4.70141. Analysts also track 0.26% and 0.84% versus 4.56550. Check the AUDDKK price on the live chart.

Daily Range
4.55304 4.56789
Year Range
4.36522 4.70141
Previous Close
4.5581 2
Open
4.5538 7
Bid
4.5655 0
Ask
4.5658 0
Low
4.5530 4
High
4.5678 9
Volume
166.745 K
Daily Change
0.16%
Month Change
0.32%
6 Months Change
0.84%
Year Change
-0.45%
08 August, Saturday