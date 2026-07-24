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AUDDKK: Australian Dollar vs Danish Krona
AUDDKK exchange rate has changed by 0.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.55304 and at a high of 4.56789.
Follow Australian Dollar vs Danish Krona dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AUDDKK News
- AUD/USD Signal 06/08: Moderately Bullish
- AUD/USD Forex Signal 05/08: Bullish Outlook
- Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY and AUD/NZD
- AUD/USD Forex Signal 04/08: Stuck in a Range
- How U.S. Employment Data Could Shape the AUD/USD Rally
- AUD/USD Forex Signal 03/08: as a Fragile Recovery Emerges
- Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Rally Meets ISM, NFP
- Forex Seasonality – August 2026: GBP/USD’s Most Bearish
- AUD/USD: Can This Breakout Really Hold?
- AUD/USD, NZD/USD forecast: US dollar vulnerable as inte
- AUD/USD Forex Signal 30/07: Bearish Breakout to 0.6865
- Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Three-Week Range Ne
- AUD/USD Forex Signal 29/07: Bearish Flag Points to a Drop to
- Australian Dollar Broadly Lower as Soft CPI Reverses RB
- AUD/USD Holds Range As CPI And Fed Decision Loom
- The Fed's Credibility Test Starts This Week
- AUD/USD Forex Signal 27/07: Forecast Ahead of Fed Decision
- DXY, EUR/USD, AUD/USD Weekly Technical Outlook
- Australian Dollar Outlook: Fed and CPI to Test AUD/USD
- Why AUD/USD’s Triple Top Is Drawing More Attention
Frequently Asked Questions
How is Australian Dollar vs Danish Krona exchange rate calculated?
AUDDKK exchange rate is based on 4.56550 and 4.56580, reflecting demand in DKK. Fluctuations are shown in 0.26% and 4.36522 - 4.70141. See the live chart for Australian Dollar vs Danish Krona.
How can I trade AUDDKK?
Trading AUDDKK is done at 4.56550 or 4.56580. Watch 4.56550, 4.55304 - 4.56789, and 166745 to evaluate market conditions. The live price chart of AUDDKK shows these updates.
What kind of pair is Australian Dollar vs Danish Krona?
AUDDKK is a currency pair quoted in DKK. Its price is 4.56550, with volatility reflected in 0.26% and -0.45%. View the chart live to track Australian Dollar vs Danish Krona movements.
What is AUDDKK volatility?
AUDDKK volatility is visible in 4.55304 - 4.56789 and 4.36522 - 4.70141. Analysts also track 0.26% and 0.84% versus 4.56550. Check the AUDDKK price on the live chart.
- Previous Close
- 4.5581 2
- Open
- 4.5538 7
- Bid
- 4.5655 0
- Ask
- 4.5658 0
- Low
- 4.5530 4
- High
- 4.5678 9
- Volume
- 166.745 K
- Daily Change
- 0.16%
- Month Change
- 0.32%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.84%
- Year Change
- -0.45%