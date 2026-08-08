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ZRXUSD: 0x vs USD
ZRXUSD exchange rate has changed by 0.66% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.07490 and at a high of 0.07670.
Follow 0x vs USD dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the market cap of ZRXUSD?
ZRXUSD market cap is calculated as 0.07590 multiplied by circulating supply. Investors also look at 0.80%, -71.04%, and 539 to evaluate trends. Track ZRXUSD performance using the live chart.
How much is 0x vs USD today?
Today ZRXUSD trades at 0.07590. The daily range is 0.07490 - 0.07670, the yearly boundaries are 0.06840 - 0.27010, and trading volume reached 539. See the live chart for 0x vs USD.
What was the lowest ZRXUSD price?
The lowest ZRXUSD price in the past year was 0.06840. This level, within 0.06840 - 0.27010, is compared with 0.07590 and 0.07540 to assess downside risk. Watch ZRXUSD moves on the chart live for more details.
Is 0x vs USD safe to invest in?
The safety of investing in ZRXUSD depends on its volatility. It moves within 0.07490 - 0.07670 and 0.06840 - 0.27010, with -71.04% showing performance and 539 reflecting market interest. Follow 0x vs USD updates on the live chart today.
What is the highest ZRXUSD has ever been?
ZRXUSD reached a peak of 0.27010 within 0.06840 - 0.27010. Investors often compare it with 0.07590 and 0.80% to evaluate resistance. Explore the ZRXUSD price chart live with daily changes.
How to invest in 0x vs USD?
To invest in ZRXUSD, check the current 0.07590, review 2.99% and -22.39%, and watch 0.07590 and 0.07620 before placing orders. Check the 0x vs USD price on the live chart.
How to trade ZRXUSD?
Trading ZRXUSD requires monitoring 0.07490 - 0.07670. Deals are usually placed around 0.07590 and 0.07620, while 539 and -71.04% help shape strategy. View the chart live to track ZRXUSD movements.
- Previous Close
- 0.07540
- Open
- 0.07530
- Bid
- 0.07590
- Ask
- 0.07620
- Low
- 0.07490
- High
- 0.07670
- Volume
- 539
- Daily Change
- 0.66%
- Month Change
- 2.99%
- 6 Months Change
- -22.39%
- Year Change
- -71.04%