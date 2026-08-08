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XTZUSD: Tezos (USD)
XTZUSD price has changed by 0.30% for today. During the day, it was traded at a low of 0.19780 USD and at a high of 0.20240 USD.
Follow Tezos vs US Dollar dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Tezos price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor price trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the market cap of XTZUSD?
XTZUSD market cap is calculated as 0.20070 multiplied by circulating supply. Investors also look at 0.30%, -72.79%, and 5034 to evaluate trends. Track XTZUSD performance using the live chart.
How much is Tezos (USD) today?
Today XTZUSD trades at 0.20070. The daily range is 0.19780 - 0.20240, the yearly boundaries are 0.17000 - 0.83040, and trading volume reached 5034. See the live chart for Tezos (USD).
What was the lowest XTZUSD price?
The lowest XTZUSD price in the past year was 0.17000. This level, within 0.17000 - 0.83040, is compared with 0.20070 and 0.20010 to assess downside risk. Watch XTZUSD moves on the chart live for more details.
Is Tezos (USD) safe to invest in?
The safety of investing in XTZUSD depends on its volatility. It moves within 0.19780 - 0.20240 and 0.17000 - 0.83040, with -72.79% showing performance and 5034 reflecting market interest. Follow Tezos (USD) updates on the live chart today.
What is the highest XTZUSD has ever been?
XTZUSD reached a peak of 0.83040 within 0.17000 - 0.83040. Investors often compare it with 0.20070 and 0.30% to evaluate resistance. Explore the XTZUSD price chart live with daily changes.
How to invest in Tezos (USD)?
To invest in XTZUSD, check the current 0.20070, review 0.96% and -45.15%, and watch 0.20070 and 0.20100 before placing orders. Check the Tezos (USD) price on the live chart.
How to trade XTZUSD?
Trading XTZUSD requires monitoring 0.19780 - 0.20240. Deals are usually placed around 0.20070 and 0.20100, while 5034 and -72.79% help shape strategy. View the chart live to track XTZUSD movements.
- Previous Close
- 0.20010
- Open
- 0.20010
- Bid
- 0.20070
- Ask
- 0.20100
- Low
- 0.19780
- High
- 0.20240
- Volume
- 5.034 K
- Daily Change
- 0.30%
- Month Change
- 0.96%
- 6 Months Change
- -45.15%
- Year Change
- -72.79%