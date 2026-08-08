- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
THTUSD: Theta Network Token vs US Dollar
THTUSD exchange rate has changed by -1.51% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.12967 and at a high of 0.13467.
Follow Theta Network Token vs US Dollar dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the market cap of THTUSD?
THTUSD market cap is calculated as 0.13067 multiplied by circulating supply. Investors also look at -2.24%, -95.81%, and 208 to evaluate trends. Track THTUSD performance using the live chart.
How much is Theta Network Token vs US Dollar today?
Today THTUSD trades at 0.13067. The daily range is 0.12967 - 0.13467, the yearly boundaries are 0.00900 - 3.12800, and trading volume reached 208. See the live chart for Theta Network Token vs US Dollar.
What was the lowest THTUSD price?
The lowest THTUSD price in the past year was 0.00900. This level, within 0.00900 - 3.12800, is compared with 0.13067 and 0.13267 to assess downside risk. Watch THTUSD moves on the chart live for more details.
Is Theta Network Token vs US Dollar safe to invest in?
The safety of investing in THTUSD depends on its volatility. It moves within 0.12967 - 0.13467 and 0.00900 - 3.12800, with -95.81% showing performance and 208 reflecting market interest. Follow Theta Network Token vs US Dollar updates on the live chart today.
What is the highest THTUSD has ever been?
THTUSD reached a peak of 3.12800 within 0.00900 - 3.12800. Investors often compare it with 0.13067 and -2.24% to evaluate resistance. Explore the THTUSD price chart live with daily changes.
How to invest in Theta Network Token vs US Dollar?
To invest in THTUSD, check the current 0.13067, review 6.50% and -28.04%, and watch 0.13067 and 0.13097 before placing orders. Check the Theta Network Token vs US Dollar price on the live chart.
How to trade THTUSD?
Trading THTUSD requires monitoring 0.12967 - 0.13467. Deals are usually placed around 0.13067 and 0.13097, while 208 and -95.81% help shape strategy. View the chart live to track THTUSD movements.
- Previous Close
- 0.13267
- Open
- 0.13367
- Bid
- 0.13067
- Ask
- 0.13097
- Low
- 0.12967
- High
- 0.13467
- Volume
- 208
- Daily Change
- -1.51%
- Month Change
- 6.50%
- 6 Months Change
- -28.04%
- Year Change
- -95.81%