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SNXUSD: Synthetix Network Token vs US Dollar
SNXUSD exchange rate has changed by -1.89% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.2080 and at a high of 0.2180.
Follow Synthetix Network Token vs US Dollar dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the market cap of SNXUSD?
SNXUSD market cap is calculated as 0.2080 multiplied by circulating supply. Investors also look at -2.35%, -94.77%, and 470 to evaluate trends. Track SNXUSD performance using the live chart.
How much is Synthetix Network Token vs US Dollar today?
Today SNXUSD trades at 0.2080. The daily range is 0.2080 - 0.2180, the yearly boundaries are 0.1900 - 5.2830, and trading volume reached 470. See the live chart for Synthetix Network Token vs US Dollar.
What was the lowest SNXUSD price?
The lowest SNXUSD price in the past year was 0.1900. This level, within 0.1900 - 5.2830, is compared with 0.2080 and 0.2120 to assess downside risk. Watch SNXUSD moves on the chart live for more details.
Is Synthetix Network Token vs US Dollar safe to invest in?
The safety of investing in SNXUSD depends on its volatility. It moves within 0.2080 - 0.2180 and 0.1900 - 5.2830, with -94.77% showing performance and 470 reflecting market interest. Follow Synthetix Network Token vs US Dollar updates on the live chart today.
What is the highest SNXUSD has ever been?
SNXUSD reached a peak of 5.2830 within 0.1900 - 5.2830. Investors often compare it with 0.2080 and -2.35% to evaluate resistance. Explore the SNXUSD price chart live with daily changes.
How to invest in Synthetix Network Token vs US Dollar?
To invest in SNXUSD, check the current 0.2080, review -0.95% and -90.73%, and watch 0.2080 and 0.2110 before placing orders. Check the Synthetix Network Token vs US Dollar price on the live chart.
How to trade SNXUSD?
Trading SNXUSD requires monitoring 0.2080 - 0.2180. Deals are usually placed around 0.2080 and 0.2110, while 470 and -94.77% help shape strategy. View the chart live to track SNXUSD movements.
- Previous Close
- 0.2120
- Open
- 0.2130
- Bid
- 0.2080
- Ask
- 0.2110
- Low
- 0.2080
- High
- 0.2180
- Volume
- 470
- Daily Change
- -1.89%
- Month Change
- -0.95%
- 6 Months Change
- -90.73%
- Year Change
- -94.77%