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HBRUSD: Hedera Hashgraph Token vs US Dollar
HBRUSD exchange rate has changed by -0.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.066480 and at a high of 0.068190.
Follow Hedera Hashgraph Token vs US Dollar dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the market cap of HBRUSD?
HBRUSD market cap is calculated as 0.067280 multiplied by circulating supply. Investors also look at -0.27%, 79.55%, and 16895 to evaluate trends. Track HBRUSD performance using the live chart.
How much is Hedera Hashgraph Token vs US Dollar today?
Today HBRUSD trades at 0.067280. The daily range is 0.066480 - 0.068190, the yearly boundaries are 0.036573 - 0.106240, and trading volume reached 16895. See the live chart for Hedera Hashgraph Token vs US Dollar.
What was the lowest HBRUSD price?
The lowest HBRUSD price in the past year was 0.036573. This level, within 0.036573 - 0.106240, is compared with 0.067280 and 0.067450 to assess downside risk. Watch HBRUSD moves on the chart live for more details.
Is Hedera Hashgraph Token vs US Dollar safe to invest in?
The safety of investing in HBRUSD depends on its volatility. It moves within 0.066480 - 0.068190 and 0.036573 - 0.106240, with 79.55% showing performance and 16895 reflecting market interest. Follow Hedera Hashgraph Token vs US Dollar updates on the live chart today.
What is the highest HBRUSD has ever been?
HBRUSD reached a peak of 0.106240 within 0.036573 - 0.106240. Investors often compare it with 0.067280 and -0.27% to evaluate resistance. Explore the HBRUSD price chart live with daily changes.
How to invest in Hedera Hashgraph Token vs US Dollar?
To invest in HBRUSD, check the current 0.067280, review -2.65% and -30.22%, and watch 0.067280 and 0.067310 before placing orders. Check the Hedera Hashgraph Token vs US Dollar price on the live chart.
How to trade HBRUSD?
Trading HBRUSD requires monitoring 0.066480 - 0.068190. Deals are usually placed around 0.067280 and 0.067310, while 16895 and 79.55% help shape strategy. View the chart live to track HBRUSD movements.
- Previous Close
- 0.067450
- Open
- 0.067460
- Bid
- 0.067280
- Ask
- 0.067310
- Low
- 0.066480
- High
- 0.068190
- Volume
- 16.895 K
- Daily Change
- -0.25%
- Month Change
- -2.65%
- 6 Months Change
- -30.22%
- Year Change
- 79.55%