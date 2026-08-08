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ENJUSD: Enjin Coin Token vs US Dollar
ENJUSD exchange rate has changed by -0.79% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.02490 and at a high of 0.02560.
Follow Enjin Coin Token vs US Dollar dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the market cap of ENJUSD?
ENJUSD market cap is calculated as 0.02500 multiplied by circulating supply. Investors also look at -1.19%, -90.74%, and 472 to evaluate trends. Track ENJUSD performance using the live chart.
How much is Enjin Coin Token vs US Dollar today?
Today ENJUSD trades at 0.02500. The daily range is 0.02490 - 0.02560, the yearly boundaries are 0.01820 - 0.68000, and trading volume reached 472. See the live chart for Enjin Coin Token vs US Dollar.
What was the lowest ENJUSD price?
The lowest ENJUSD price in the past year was 0.01820. This level, within 0.01820 - 0.68000, is compared with 0.02500 and 0.02520 to assess downside risk. Watch ENJUSD moves on the chart live for more details.
Is Enjin Coin Token vs US Dollar safe to invest in?
The safety of investing in ENJUSD depends on its volatility. It moves within 0.02490 - 0.02560 and 0.01820 - 0.68000, with -90.74% showing performance and 472 reflecting market interest. Follow Enjin Coin Token vs US Dollar updates on the live chart today.
What is the highest ENJUSD has ever been?
ENJUSD reached a peak of 0.68000 within 0.01820 - 0.68000. Investors often compare it with 0.02500 and -1.19% to evaluate resistance. Explore the ENJUSD price chart live with daily changes.
How to invest in Enjin Coin Token vs US Dollar?
To invest in ENJUSD, check the current 0.02500, review 1.21% and -91.67%, and watch 0.02500 and 0.02530 before placing orders. Check the Enjin Coin Token vs US Dollar price on the live chart.
How to trade ENJUSD?
Trading ENJUSD requires monitoring 0.02490 - 0.02560. Deals are usually placed around 0.02500 and 0.02530, while 472 and -90.74% help shape strategy. View the chart live to track ENJUSD movements.
- Previous Close
- 0.02520
- Open
- 0.02530
- Bid
- 0.02500
- Ask
- 0.02530
- Low
- 0.02490
- High
- 0.02560
- Volume
- 472
- Daily Change
- -0.79%
- Month Change
- 1.21%
- 6 Months Change
- -91.67%
- Year Change
- -90.74%