- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
AAVUSD: Aave Token vs US Dollar
AAVUSD exchange rate has changed by 1.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 87.34 and at a high of 90.00.
Follow Aave Token vs US Dollar dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the market cap of AAVUSD?
AAVUSD market cap is calculated as 88.58 multiplied by circulating supply. Investors also look at 1.20%, -69.94%, and 23594 to evaluate trends. Track AAVUSD performance using the live chart.
How much is Aave Token vs US Dollar today?
Today AAVUSD trades at 88.58. The daily range is 87.34 - 90.00, the yearly boundaries are 57.70 - 312.46, and trading volume reached 23594. See the live chart for Aave Token vs US Dollar.
What was the lowest AAVUSD price?
The lowest AAVUSD price in the past year was 57.70. This level, within 57.70 - 312.46, is compared with 88.58 and 87.52 to assess downside risk. Watch AAVUSD moves on the chart live for more details.
Is Aave Token vs US Dollar safe to invest in?
The safety of investing in AAVUSD depends on its volatility. It moves within 87.34 - 90.00 and 57.70 - 312.46, with -69.94% showing performance and 23594 reflecting market interest. Follow Aave Token vs US Dollar updates on the live chart today.
What is the highest AAVUSD has ever been?
AAVUSD reached a peak of 312.46 within 57.70 - 312.46. Investors often compare it with 88.58 and 1.20% to evaluate resistance. Explore the AAVUSD price chart live with daily changes.
How to invest in Aave Token vs US Dollar?
To invest in AAVUSD, check the current 88.58, review -2.52% and -19.88%, and watch 88.58 and 88.88 before placing orders. Check the Aave Token vs US Dollar price on the live chart.
How to trade AAVUSD?
Trading AAVUSD requires monitoring 87.34 - 90.00. Deals are usually placed around 88.58 and 88.88, while 23594 and -69.94% help shape strategy. View the chart live to track AAVUSD movements.
- Previous Close
- 87.52
- Open
- 87.53
- Bid
- 88.58
- Ask
- 88.88
- Low
- 87.34
- High
- 90.00
- Volume
- 23.594 K
- Daily Change
- 1.21%
- Month Change
- -2.52%
- 6 Months Change
- -19.88%
- Year Change
- -69.94%