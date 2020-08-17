Market Profile Singles indicator MT5

5

This indicator is based on market profile theory.

What exactly is a singles area?

Theory: Market Profile Singles :

Singles or single prints  or gap  of the profile are placed in the inside of a profile structure, not at the upper or lower edge.

They are represented with single TPOs printed on the Market profile.

Singles draw our attention to places where the price moved very fast (impulse movements). They leave low volume nodes with liquidity gaps  and therefore the market imbalance and show us the area of imbalance.Singles are usually created when the market reacts to unexpected news. It is these reports that are capable of causing extreme imbalances and preparing the spawn for the extreme emotional reactions of buyers and sellers.

The market will want to revisit this area and examine whether these price levels are not traders interested in trading at these prices. Why should these merchants be there? Because the market literally flew through the area and only a small number of traders got a chance to trade there. For that these areas are likely to be filled in the future .

These inefficient moves tend to get filled and we can seek trading opportunities once they get filled or we can also enter before they get filled and use these single prints as targets.

Used as support/resistance zones , but be careful not always.Usually it works very well on trend days . See market profile days: trend day (Strategy 1 - BUY - third picture) and trend day with double distribution (Strategy 1 - SELL- third picture) .

It is good to start the trend day 

but Be aware that trend days are only 15 - 20% of the time

Therefore, I mainly recommend strategy 2, which is 75-80% of the time .

These levels are watched by the big boys and the banks. This indicator will show you these levels.

Remember there is more than a 80% chance that these areas will be tested in the future. This puts the probability to our side.

Observe money and risk management .Always use a stop loss . RRR minimum 3:1 .Take a risk a maximum of 0.5 - 1% of the account per trade.

I enclose three strategies that I trade myself.

These three strategies are repeated in the market, so it is good to trade all three .

Strategy 1: Trend is your friend 

Strategy 2 : Test the nearest level

Strategy 3 : Close singles and continuing the trend

Recommended time frame is M30 and especially strategy 2.

A complete description of the strategies and all the pictures can be seen HERE . Please study it .

After purchasing this indicator, you will get another 2 indicators. Market profile indicator + support and resistance indicator . 

After purchasing the indicator, please write me:

Date of purchase, country of origin. And you get this indicators for FREE. 

Reviews 8
Rui Sousa
165
Rui Sousa 2023.04.06 23:19 
 

I am very satisfied with the indicator

IgorBan
99
IgorBan 2022.07.07 20:05 
 

Индикатор работает хорошо, вышлите Индикатор профиля рынка + индикатор поддержки и сопротивления.

0388Benno
120
0388Benno 2022.02.06 18:13 
 

Bis jetzt alles Top außer das der Market Profile Indikator mein MT lahm legt

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The Berma Bands (BBs) indicator is a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify and capitalize on market trends. By analyzing the relationship between the price and the BBs, traders can discern whether a market is in a trending or ranging phase. Visit the [ Berma Home Blog ] to know more. Berma Bands are composed of three distinct lines: the Upper Berma Band, the Middle Berma Band, and the Lower Berma Band. These lines are plotted around the price, creating a visual representation of the pric
Gold Signal Pro with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
3.8 (5)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT5) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
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Trade assistant pro
Tomas Papp
5 (1)
Utilities
Trade Assistant helps in order management. Just run EA, set up your settings and open a store. EA automatically set = Target Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop / Break Even, Close Trade after + "X" pips (Volume Size "X"%), Delete Pending Orders After "X" Seconds. See the buttons on the chart. He works to close trade, close partialli trade  and delete orders parameters: Set button - close partially (close all part) Volume Size "X"% More settings Enable / Disable Target Profit Target profit Enable
Market Profile Singles indicator
Tomas Papp
4.67 (3)
Indicators
MT5 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/53385 This indicator is based on market profile theory. What exactly is a singles area? Theory: Market Profile Singles : Singles or single prints  or gap  of the profile are placed in the inside of a profile structure, not at the upper or lower edge. They are represented with single TPOs printed on the Market profile. Singles draw our attention to places where the price moved very fast (impulse movements). They leave low volume nodes with liquidity
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Rui Sousa
165
Rui Sousa 2023.04.06 23:19 
 

I am very satisfied with the indicator

IgorBan
99
IgorBan 2022.07.07 20:05 
 

Индикатор работает хорошо, вышлите Индикатор профиля рынка + индикатор поддержки и сопротивления.

0388Benno
120
0388Benno 2022.02.06 18:13 
 

Bis jetzt alles Top außer das der Market Profile Indikator mein MT lahm legt

apricum
560
apricum 2022.01.31 08:11 
 

Very interesting project. Big potential. The author has a very helpful and professional approach. I evaluate everything very positively.

elkonsis
281
elkonsis 2021.11.11 07:18 
 

A very useful indicator. Thank you for that.

Oberon55
79
Oberon55 2021.02.01 09:00 
 

Sehr guter Indikator und vor allem super Kundendienst und Betreuung durch Herrn Papp. Ich kann den Kauf nur Empfehlen, deshalb voll 5 Sterne.

roberto todesco
108
roberto todesco 2020.12.05 13:51 
 

Ottimo indicatore, per quanto mi riguarda usato su mercati in trend la differenza è notevole. Gande.

hobbyt3
19
hobbyt3 2020.09.30 20:11 
 

Excellent indicator! I recommend this indicator to everyone. It is necessary to learn to correctly identify the strategy as the author writes. Of course, adhere to good money management. And you will be profitable

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