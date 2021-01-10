The default setting is for EUR/USD pair in the 5 minute timeframe.

For a complete description of all parameters and EA, check out the article I created: Make Your Own EA - Main Description

Sets

Monitoring signal

The idea of this EA is to allow the user to develop their own strategy , since few people understand programming.

The operation is quite simple. Initially EA comes with 5 indicators :

3 Moving Averages

1 Stochastic Oscillator

1 RSI

1 ADX



The user can configure the indicators however they want, even in different timeframes .

Operation Example: Open a Buy order under the following conditions: When 4 EMA first crosses 50 EMA followed by 14 EMA to the downside on the 4hr chart , then open a sell trade at market order. Slow %D above Slow %K on the Daily Chart in Stochastic. Place stop loss should be at 50 pips . You can set your take profit at 150 pips which is 3 times what you risked. This is just an example but the possibilities are endless. If you only want to use 2 moving averages or disable any indicator is also possible. If you have no idea in mind, the way to make your strategy into your preferred asset/timeframe is by using optimization. Since optimization takes so long and so many possibilities, I created a Telegram group where we will test and share the best strategies using Make Your Own EA . You can access the group here:

My idea is to have community participation so that we have the best strategies and Sets.





Description of the parameters:

Order Settings : Here you set parameters such as Take Profit , Stop Loss , Trailling Stop , Break Even , Lot Size Management, Auto/Manual Lot etc.

: Here you set parameters such as , , , , Lot Size Management, Auto/Manual Lot etc. Strategies Configurations : Here are configured the indicators that will be used ( Moving Averages , RSI/ADX and Stochastic ).

: Here are configured the indicators that will be used ( , and ). You also have the option to enable Grid/Martin Gale in operations if you are interested.



