Make Your Own EA

The default setting is for EUR/USD pair in the 5 minute timeframe.

For a complete description of all parameters and EA, check out the article I created: 

The idea of this EA is to allow the user to develop their own strategy , since few people understand programming.

The operation is quite simple. Initially EA comes with 5 indicators :

  • Moving Averages
  • Stochastic Oscillator
  • RSI
  • 1 ADX


The user can configure the indicators however they want, even in different timeframes .


Operation Example:

Open a Buy order under the following conditions:
  1. When 4 EMA first crosses 50 EMA followed by 14 EMA to the downside on the  4hr chart , then open a sell trade at market order.
  2. Slow %D above Slow %K on the Daily Chart in Stochastic.
  3. Place stop loss should be at 50 pips .
  4. You can set your take profit at 150 pips which is 3 times what you risked.

This is just an example but the possibilities are endless. If you only want to use 2 moving averages or disable any indicator is also possible.

If you have no idea in mind, the way to make your strategy into your preferred asset/timeframe is by using optimization.

Since optimization takes so long and so many possibilities, I created a Telegram group where we will test and share the best strategies using  Make Your Own EA . You can access the group here:

My idea is to have community participation so that we have the best strategies and Sets.


Description of the parameters:

  • Order Settings : Here you set parameters such as Take Profit , Stop Loss , Trailling Stop , Break Even , Lot Size Management, Auto/Manual Lot etc.
  • Strategies Configurations : Here are configured the indicators that will be used (Moving Averages , RSI/ADX and Stochastic).
  • You also have the option to enable Grid/Martin Gale in operations if you are interested.

My initial idea is to use these indicators, but new ones will be added over time. I am confident you have this idea and I count on the support of the community.

Any questions, I am available =) 


