Visual Book on Chart

4.27

Visual Book on Chart is an indicator designed specially for stocks and futures market. To check if you can use the tool with your Broker open the MT5 Depth Of Market on your terminal and check if there are price and volume data available. Learn more about the MT5 Depth Of Market in the oficial page.

The indicator shows the depth of market data on the chart window and use gradient  based on the market data to colorize the histogram bars.

The indicator is formed by two components:

  1. The panel, which shows the supply, demand and balance of them, as well some market info;
  2. The histogram, which shows the book data in a custom way;

Option of the indicator:

  • Change the colors of the histogram
  • Select the symbol, being able to visualize the data of another symbol;
  • Display the volume as text in the histogram;
  • Align to left or right;
  • Show/Hide the panel;
  • Show/Hide the histogram;
  • Show/Hide the columns of the histogram;



    Reviews 18
    leandro3233
    14
    leandro3233 2026.03.15 14:05 
     

    aqui nao funciona, uso a corretota tickmil. Pode me orientar?

    Benjamin Afedzie
    4109
    Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.11 12:14 
     

    great product

    Irusel
    794
    Irusel 2025.05.07 06:31 
     

    РАБОТАЕТ ОТЛИЧНО

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    chandleeanlee
    295
    chandleeanlee 2026.05.06 14:16 
     

    not working

    Samuel Manoel De Souza
    40197
    Reply from developer Samuel Manoel De Souza 2026.05.06 14:41
    Hi, Thanks for your feedback. Could you please provide a bit more detail about the issue you're experiencing?
    It would help to know:
    * Which instrument you're using
    * Your broker
    * Whether your broker provides DOM (Depth of Market) data. This indicator relies on DOM data, so it may not function correctly if your broker doesn’t support it. Looking forward to your reply so I can help you further.
    leandro3233
    14
    leandro3233 2026.03.15 14:05 
     

    aqui nao funciona, uso a corretota tickmil. Pode me orientar?

    Samuel Manoel De Souza
    40197
    Reply from developer Samuel Manoel De Souza 2026.03.15 14:43
    Olá. Isso depende do tipo de mercado que você está utilizando. Mercados descentralizados (OTC), como o Forex, normalmente **não disponibilizam dados de book de ofertas (Depth of Market)** reais. O indicador precisa dessas informações para funcionar, e muitas corretoras de Forex simplesmente não fornecem esse tipo de dado. Se possível, teste em um ativo de **bolsa centralizada**, como futuros ou ações, onde o book de ofertas é disponibilizado pela corretora. 👍
    Lydia Kwarteng
    2219
    Lydia Kwarteng 2025.06.12 08:09 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Benjamin Afedzie
    4109
    Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.11 12:14 
     

    great product

    Irusel
    794
    Irusel 2025.05.07 06:31 
     

    РАБОТАЕТ ОТЛИЧНО

    Paul Cole
    48
    Paul Cole 2024.07.10 11:59 
     

    It did not work

    anticancer
    84
    anticancer 2024.06.14 16:36 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Leandro Rezende Fruhauf
    337
    Leandro Rezende Fruhauf 2024.05.26 16:53 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    galagreencapital
    25
    galagreencapital 2024.05.26 01:27 
     

    This indicator is pretty useful! Excellent

    Seth Tetteh
    2746
    Seth Tetteh 2024.04.25 11:39 
     

    great

    Gloria Sarpong
    10297
    Gloria Sarpong 2024.04.08 02:50 
     

    nice indicator

    traderspeed
    549
    traderspeed 2024.03.05 14:10 
     

    Excelente indicador, obrigado pela sua generosidade de deixa-lo gratuito, por isso quero sugerir uma inovação, fazer com que o indicador analise os 10 preços que estão mais próximos do preço negociado naquele instante, os 5 de compra e os 5 de venda e os que term um maior valome narcalos com uma cor mais escura que sua cor original, porque fazer isto, pq sugundo meus estudos, estes 5 primeiros preços de cada lado indluencia de maneira muito intensa a direção do movimento. Quero deixar aqui minha admiração pelo seu trabalho.

    gnanos123
    942
    gnanos123 2024.02.10 13:34 
     

    OK Indicator

    marcelo spindola
    26
    marcelo spindola 2023.06.09 14:33 
     

    gsotaria de um suporte instalei o visual book aparece o painel onde fica a barra mostarndo a porcetagem porem o hsitograma no grafico não está aparecendo

    Samuel Manoel De Souza
    40197
    Reply from developer Samuel Manoel De Souza 2023.06.09 14:40
    Olá. O recurso trabalha com dados de profundidade de mercado. Para isso a corretora precisa fornecer esse dados, tanto do preço quanto do volume das ordens. Você pode verificar isso abrindo o DOM do MT5.
    https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/trading/depth_of_market
    epadilha
    734
    epadilha 2022.07.25 16:11 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Samuel Manoel De Souza
    40197
    Reply from developer Samuel Manoel De Souza 2022.07.25 17:24
    Obrigado, pelo comentário.
    Sergio Henrique
    126
    Sergio Henrique 2019.11.28 20:04 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Paulo Moraes
    261
    Paulo Moraes 2019.08.30 00:56 
     

    Excellent tool and great programmer.

    Julio Cesar Schlickmann
    214
    Julio Cesar Schlickmann 2018.10.15 22:46 
     

    Bom indicador...

    Porem está alterando as cores dos Candles...

    Reply to review