Stochastic Dashboard

3.67

Stochastic Dashboard is an information panel which allows you to have a global market vision through a stochastic indicator.

Stochastic Dashboard analyzes and tracks all the assets you want to invest in. Take advantage of this useful dashboard where you can open in a few seconds the chart and quickly invest in it.


Main features of Stochastic Dashboard

  • Graphical panel that allows you to know the situation of many assets.
  • 7 different stochastic situations to discover when an asset is overbought or oversold.
  • Alerts, mails and notifications that enable the possibility to look for new market opportunities.
  • All the stochastic inputs are 100% customizable, including overbought and oversold levels.
  • You can also select if you want the calculation to be done when the candle has closed or you want to be done with the current candle.


How the indicator works

The colors and alert messages of the indicator, are represented by the image “Colors and Alerts”.

All alerts will notify you of the situation once per candle. If the overbought or oversold signals are activated, alerts will be sent while the indicator is in that zone. The demo version is limited to a single asset because of the limitations of the strategy tester.


Inputs

  • Main Settings Stochastic
    • K Period
    • D Period
    • Slowing
    • Mode (Main or Signal)
    • Price Field (Low/High or Close/Close)
    • Method (Simple, Exponential, Smoothed or Linear Weighted)
    • Close Candle (Stochastics are shown with closed candle or with current candle)
  • Stochastic Levels
    • Up Level
    • Down Level
  • Symbols and TimeFrames
    • Symbols (symbols to be shown separated by ";" and without spaces)
    • Time Frames (timeframes to be shown separated by ";" and without spaces - M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1 and MN)
  • Alerts and Mails
    • Buy/Sell Alert, Mail or Notification (turn alerts on or off)
    • Overbought/Sold Alert, Mail or Notification (turn alerts on or off)
    • Cross Overbought/Sold Alert, Mail or Notification (turn alerts on or off)
  • Graphs
    • Font Color
    • Display Indicator Data (activate or deactivate the lateral information relative to stochastic and its configuration)
Reviews 4
jswnz2004
248
jswnz2004 2018.06.26 06:51 
 

This is a great indicator to spot 'clusters' of overbought'

or 'oversold' pairs and other instruments from a stochastics point of view.

My only resrvation it the size of the indicator

- the buttons, text and spacing could be half their size

- any plans to modify / updgrade to allow more user control over these

- as inputs - that would really top off a great indicator

cheers

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
Legacy of Gann
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.83 (12)
Indicators
The indicator very accurately determines the levels of the possible end of the trend and profit fixing. The method of determining levels is based on the ideas of W.D.Gann, using an algorithm developed by his follower Kirill Borovsky. Extremely high reliability of reaching levels (according to K. Borovsky  - 80-90%) Indispensable for any trading strategy – every trader needs to determine the exit point from the market! Precisely determines targets on any timeframes and any instruments (forex, met
Scalping Explorer
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Scalping Explorer is a complete trading system. Our traders have tested and optimized its work for maximum effect. Trading with Scalping Explorer is easy. Open in Metatrader4 windows with currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCHF. We include D1 timeframe on all currency pairs. Add the Scalping Explorer indicator to each window with a currency pair. In the indicator settings, we find the "Signal" parameter and set it to TRUE. Now, as soon as a signal appears on any of the currency p
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Williams Dashboard
Pablo Mozo Bel
5 (1)
Indicators
The Williams Dashboard is an information panel which allows you to have a global market vision through a Williams Percent Range. Williams Dashboard analyzes and tracks all the assets you want to invest in. Take advantage of this useful dashboard where you can open in a few seconds the chart and quickly invest in it. Main Features of Williams Dashboard Graphic panel that allows you to know the situation of many assets. 7 Different Williams Percent Range situations to discover when an asset is ov
CCI Dashboard
Pablo Mozo Bel
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The CCI Dashboard is an information panel which allows you to have a global market vision through a Commodity Channel Index. CCI Dashboard analyzes and tracks all the actives you want to invest in. Take advantage of this useful dashboard where you can open in a few seconds the chart and quickly invest on it. Main Features of CCI Dashboard Graphic panel that allows you to know the situation of many assets. 7 Different Commodity Channel Index situations to discover when an asset is overbought or
Morning Breakout
Pablo Mozo Bel
Indicators
Morning Breakout is an indicator that calculates the morning range where a symbol has been moving in a period of time. It also displays that levels in the current symbol. Through this indicator you can analyze and track all the symbols you want to invest in. It also includes alerts, mails and notifications that enables the possibility to look for new market opportunities. Main Features of Morning Breakout Track all the symbols you want to invest in or the symbols in your market watch. Apply a co
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yigtum
433
yigtum 2023.04.17 18:02 
 

Alerts are not working..

Pablo Mozo Bel
683
Reply from developer Pablo Mozo Bel 2023.04.17 20:47
Please be more specific with the error. The indicator works correctly. If you have a problem executing, please leave here a reproducible example and I can help you.
JeremyBelyeu
79
JeremyBelyeu 2019.10.15 17:55 
 

Reached out to seller with questions and he did not respond.

Alwina Rothfuss
516
Alwina Rothfuss 2019.02.10 19:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

jswnz2004
248
jswnz2004 2018.06.26 06:51 
 

This is a great indicator to spot 'clusters' of overbought'

or 'oversold' pairs and other instruments from a stochastics point of view.

My only resrvation it the size of the indicator

- the buttons, text and spacing could be half their size

- any plans to modify / updgrade to allow more user control over these

- as inputs - that would really top off a great indicator

cheers

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