Fibonacci Ribbon

This indicator is based on the Fibonacci sequence. 

The input parameters fiboNum is responsible for the number in the integer sequence. The input parameter counted_bars determines on how many bars the indicator's lines will be visible. 

When the previous Price Close is above the previous indicator Bar, the probability to go Long is very high.

When the previous Price Close is under the previous indicator Bar, the probability to go Short is very high. 

