Lizard Mini
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Marco SchererI am not always available immediately and may read some messages with a delay.
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- Version: 1.860
LIZARD MINI - FREE PREVIEW VERSION
Lizard Mini is the free preview edition of the full Lizard EA. It runs the same trading logic, entries, exits and trailing system so you can evaluate real performance before purchasing.
What is locked:
- Lot size fixed at 0.01 (no risk-based sizing)
- Stop Loss, Fakeout Filter, News Filters and Smart Time Filter are locked to Preset Normal defaults
- No verification code is issued
What remains adjustable:
- Trailing Mode (Dynamic High, Dynamic Low, Fixed)
- Allow Buy / Allow Sell
- Trade Frequency and Zone Selection
- Session Filter (Asia, London, Overlap, New York)
- Max Spread, Close Window, Open Delay
- Max Daily Drawdown
- GMT Offsets and Panel Settings
When you are ready for full control over lot sizing, risk management and all parameters, search for Lizard on the MQL5 Market.
WHAT IS LIZARD?
Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in.
Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock.
HOW DOES IT WORK?
Lizard continuously scans the XAUUSD chart on the H1 timeframe for significant swing highs and swing lows. When a valid structure is identified, it places a pending Buy Stop or Sell Stop order at a calibrated distance from the level. A genuine breakout is required to trigger, not a mere price touch.
This approach filters out weak moves and only enters on confirmed momentum.
6 independent strategies run simultaneously on the H1 timeframe, each with its own Stop Loss and Take Profit, trailing system, magic number and risk weighting.
KEY FEATURES
Multi-Strategy Architecture: Six individually optimized strategies cover different market conditions, from short-term intraday breakouts to multi-day swing setups. Activation is automatic based on account balance: up to $1000 Zone A is active, from $1001 Zone A and Zone B are active.
Smart Time Filter: Each strategy has individually calibrated kill-hours based on historical GMT performance analysis. Hours with a profit factor below 1.0 are automatically blocked.
Multi-Layered Exit System: Break Even moves the Stop Loss to the entry price once a defined profit threshold is reached. Trailing Stop Loss follows price to lock in gains. Trailing Take Profit dynamically adjusts the TP. Magic Trail enables step-based SL progression. Virtual Stop Loss closes positions in software, independent of the broker.
NFP Filter: Automatically pauses trading before and after NFP releases.
Market Close Protection: Pending orders are automatically removed before the daily market close window.
Prop Firm Compatible: Max daily drawdown input available for prop firm challenge rules.
TRADE MANAGEMENT
- Martingale: NEVER
- Grid: NEVER
- Stop Loss on every trade: ALWAYS
- Trailing Stop: ACTIVE
- Break Even: ACTIVE
- NFP Protection: ACTIVE
- Prop Firm DD Limit: AVAILABLE
REQUIREMENTS
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
- Chart Timeframe: H1
- Account Type: Hedging (ECN/RAW recommended)
- Recommended Leverage: 1:100 or higher
- VPS: Strongly recommended for live trading
RISK WARNING
Trading gold carries significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.
SUPPORT
For questions, installation help or support, please contact Zolia on MQL5. He will gladly help you with the EA setup and answer all your questions.