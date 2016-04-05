Lizard Mini

LIZARD MINI - FREE PREVIEW VERSION

Lizard Mini is the free preview edition of the full Lizard EA. It runs the same trading logic, entries, exits and trailing system so you can evaluate real performance before purchasing.

What is locked:

  • Lot size fixed at 0.01 (no risk-based sizing)
  • Stop Loss, Fakeout Filter, News Filters and Smart Time Filter are locked to Preset Normal defaults
  • No verification code is issued

What remains adjustable:

  • Trailing Mode (Dynamic High, Dynamic Low, Fixed)
  • Allow Buy / Allow Sell
  • Trade Frequency and Zone Selection
  • Session Filter (Asia, London, Overlap, New York)
  • Max Spread, Close Window, Open Delay
  • Max Daily Drawdown
  • GMT Offsets and Panel Settings

When you are ready for full control over lot sizing, risk management and all parameters, search for Lizard on the MQL5 Market.

WHAT IS LIZARD?

Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in.

Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock.

HOW DOES IT WORK?

Lizard continuously scans the XAUUSD chart on the H1 timeframe for significant swing highs and swing lows. When a valid structure is identified, it places a pending Buy Stop or Sell Stop order at a calibrated distance from the level. A genuine breakout is required to trigger, not a mere price touch.

This approach filters out weak moves and only enters on confirmed momentum.

6 independent strategies run simultaneously on the H1 timeframe, each with its own Stop Loss and Take Profit, trailing system, magic number and risk weighting.

KEY FEATURES

Multi-Strategy Architecture: Six individually optimized strategies cover different market conditions, from short-term intraday breakouts to multi-day swing setups. Activation is automatic based on account balance: up to $1000 Zone A is active, from $1001 Zone A and Zone B are active.

Smart Time Filter: Each strategy has individually calibrated kill-hours based on historical GMT performance analysis. Hours with a profit factor below 1.0 are automatically blocked.

Multi-Layered Exit System: Break Even moves the Stop Loss to the entry price once a defined profit threshold is reached. Trailing Stop Loss follows price to lock in gains. Trailing Take Profit dynamically adjusts the TP. Magic Trail enables step-based SL progression. Virtual Stop Loss closes positions in software, independent of the broker.

NFP Filter: Automatically pauses trading before and after NFP releases.

Market Close Protection: Pending orders are automatically removed before the daily market close window.

Prop Firm Compatible: Max daily drawdown input available for prop firm challenge rules.

TRADE MANAGEMENT

  • Martingale: NEVER
  • Grid: NEVER
  • Stop Loss on every trade: ALWAYS
  • Trailing Stop: ACTIVE
  • Break Even: ACTIVE
  • NFP Protection: ACTIVE
  • Prop Firm DD Limit: AVAILABLE

REQUIREMENTS

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Chart Timeframe: H1
  • Account Type: Hedging (ECN/RAW recommended)
  • Recommended Leverage: 1:100 or higher
  • VPS: Strongly recommended for live trading

RISK WARNING

Trading gold carries significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.

SUPPORT

For questions, installation help or support, please contact Zolia on MQL5. He will gladly help you with the EA setup and answer all your questions.

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4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
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WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signal - Track real performan
Apex Signal Indicator
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5 (4)
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Marco Scherer
5 (3)
Utilities
ApexSignal — Supertrend Signal System with MTF Scanner and One-Click Execution ApexSignal is a complete trading utility that combines real-time signal detection, visual trend analysis, multi-timeframe confluence scanning and instant trade execution in a single tool. Built around a refined Supertrend algorithm with ATR-based risk management, it delivers clear Buy and Sell signals directly on your chart with automatic Stop Loss and up to three Take Profit levels for every signal. No sub-windows. N
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