GoldVein EA

The main advantage of GoldVein EA: Risk-reward asymmetry.

GoldVein EA is designed to capture powerful momentum movements in gold. We've abandoned the illusion of "stable small profits" in favor of the real mathematics of success.
Your risk is fixed on each trade, but your profit potential is unlimited. We fix losses but don't limit profits. A successful trade can yield results that significantly exceed the potential losses. This isn't chasing a winning percentage at the cost of a single loss. It's a strategy of positive mathematical expectation based on fixed risk and unlimited profit.

Live Signal - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2354745


JOIN PUBLIC GROUP: Click here

LAUNCH PROMO:

-This EA will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.  

-Only a few copies left at current price!

-The price will gradually rise to 799$

Complete Security: No Dangerous Methods

GoldVein EA eliminates strategies that sooner or later lead to a wiped-out deposit:
  • No Martingale (no lot increases after losses)
  • No Grid (doesn't create chaos with opposing positions)
  • No Averaging (not added to losing positions)
Every trade is protected by a fixed Stop Loss from the moment you enter the market. You set your own risk percentage and always know your maximum risk level before opening an order.

Why are most gold EAs dangerous?

Many traders and developers chase impressive Win Rate statistics (the ratio of profitable to losing trades). They accumulate meager profits through scalping, creating a false sense of security. The outcome of such strategies is clear: sooner or later, a sharp breakout or liquidity drain occurs, and one huge stop loss wipes out all the profits accumulated over months, often wiping out a significant portion of the deposit.

The GoldVein Approach:

We do things differently. We don't take profits prematurely.
  1. Entry: We use a unique system for breaking out key levels.
  2. Loss scenario: The trade is closed with a tight stop-loss. The risk is known and fixed.
  3. Profit scenario: As soon as the price moves in our favor, we don't close the trade immediately. We let the profit grow.
  • The minimum trade potential is a 1:1 Risk/Reward ratio (profit equals the stop).
  • Key mechanism: An intelligent logical trailing stop is activated. It keeps the position at a safe distance from noise and corrections, allowing to capture most of the momentum.
Result: You're not "waiting" for a margin call, as in risky strategies, but for a moment of strong volatility, which significantly increases your deposit in just one trade.


Setup and Recommendations:

  • Trading pairs: XAUUSD
  • Timeframes: M15
  • Minimum deposit: $300
  • Recommended account type: ECN/RAW
  • Leverage: From 1:100


EA doesn't require any additional settings. Simply install it on the chart; all settings are already set to default. All you need to do is set a fixed lot for trading or select the risk percentage per trade.

If anything is unclear, developer support is available via MQL5 messaging.
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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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5 (27)
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SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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2.5 (2)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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