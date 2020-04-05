The main advantage of GoldVein EA: Risk-reward asymmetry.

GoldVein EA is designed to capture powerful momentum movements in gold. We've abandoned the illusion of "stable small profits" in favor of the real mathematics of success.

Live Signal - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2354745

JOIN PUBLIC GROUP: Click here Your risk is fixed on each trade, but your profit potential is unlimited. We fix losses but don't limit profits. A successful trade can yield results that significantly exceed the potential losses. This isn't chasing a winning percentage at the cost of a single loss. It's a strategy of positive mathematical expectation based on fixed risk and unlimited profit.

LAUNCH PROMO: -This EA will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies. -Only a few copies left at current price! -The price will gradually rise to 799$ Complete Security: No Dangerous Methods

GoldVein EA eliminates strategies that sooner or later lead to a wiped-out deposit:

No Martingale (no lot increases after losses)

(no lot increases after losses) No Grid (doesn't create chaos with opposing positions)

(doesn't create chaos with opposing positions) No Averaging (not added to losing positions)

Every trade is protected by a fixed Stop Loss from the moment you enter the market. You set your own risk percentage and always know your maximum risk level before opening an order.





Why are most gold EAs dangerous?

Many traders and developers chase impressive Win Rate statistics (the ratio of profitable to losing trades). They accumulate meager profits through scalping, creating a false sense of security. The outcome of such strategies is clear: sooner or later, a sharp breakout or liquidity drain occurs, and one huge stop loss wipes out all the profits accumulated over months, often wiping out a significant portion of the deposit.





The GoldVein Approach:

We do things differently. We don't take profits prematurely.

Entry: We use a unique system for breaking out key levels. Loss scenario: The trade is closed with a tight stop-loss. The risk is known and fixed. Profit scenario: As soon as the price moves in our favor, we don't close the trade immediately. We let the profit grow.

The minimum trade potential is a 1:1 Risk/Reward ratio (profit equals the stop).

Key mechanism: An intelligent logical trailing stop is activated. It keeps the position at a safe distance from noise and corrections, allowing to capture most of the momentum.

Result: You're not "waiting" for a margin call, as in risky strategies, but for a moment of strong volatility, which significantly increases your deposit in just one trade.