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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / GoldVein EA
Ivan Lazarenko

GoldVein EA

Ivan Lazarenko
Ivan Lazarenko

Ivan Lazarenko

5 (4)
3 products 7 signals 1 comment
0 reviews
Reliability
29 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 111 USD per month
growth since 2026 152%
InstaForex-Server
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
122
Profit Trades:
69 (56.55%)
Loss Trades:
53 (43.44%)
Best trade:
121.79 USD
Worst trade:
-37.18 USD
Gross Profit:
1 451.46 USD (145 120 pips)
Gross Loss:
-996.40 USD (96 531 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (41.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
180.38 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
10.39%
Max deposit load:
1.90%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.97
Long Trades:
50 (40.98%)
Short Trades:
72 (59.02%)
Profit Factor:
1.46
Expected Payoff:
3.73 USD
Average Profit:
21.04 USD
Average Loss:
-18.80 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-107.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-107.69 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
24.71%
Annual Forecast:
299.85%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
41.32 USD
Maximal:
230.44 USD (47.11%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
47.09% (230.34 USD)
By Equity:
9.74% (29.86 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD.ls 122
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD.ls 455
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD.ls 49K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +121.79 USD
Worst trade: -37 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +41.05 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -107.69 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "InstaForex-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.07.29 08:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.14 00:49
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.10 16:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.18 17:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.17 09:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.15 17:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.28 13:13
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.78% of days out of 129 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.21 17:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.19 14:14
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.83% of days out of 120 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.18 04:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.08 09:05
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.07 07:36
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.01 18:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.28 09:06
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.28 01:07
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.23 01:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.04.23 00:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.04.17 14:06
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.17 02:58
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.15 01:22
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
GoldVein EA
111 USD per month
152%
0
0
USD
755
USD
29
100%
122
56%
10%
1.45
3.73
USD
47%
1:200
Copy

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