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Unfortunately, "ThunderGold Scalper MT4" is not available for purchasing anymore.
If you have purchased this product before, you can continue using it without any limitations and install new copies as longs as you have activations left:
- Open your MetaTrader 4 terminal.
- Specify your MQL5.community account credentials in the settings: menu Tools\Options\Community.
- Go to the "Market" tab and then to the "Purchased" tab.
- Click "Install" button located to the right of the product name.
For more information, please see the documentation.
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Issam Kassas
4.71 (7)
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER: After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (21)
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade