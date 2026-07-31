In brief Auto TP Helper is a lightweight tool for manual traders who want to ensure they never forget to set Stop Loss and Take Profit levels after opening a trade. It runs in the background: as soon as you open a position manually, it instantly applies your preset SL and TP levels and then manages the position using a classic trailing stop—adjusting the stop toward profit as the price moves. No trading logic, no entry signals—just protection for the positions you have opened yourself.

Who is this tool for? ● For traders who enter the market manually (based on their own strategy, signals, or market intuition) but want automated, disciplined protection for every trade ● For those who sometimes forget to set a stop-loss during a quick entry—especially with volatile instruments where a delay of even a few seconds can be costly ● For those who want to manage multiple open positions simultaneously but find manually adjusting the trailing stop for each one inconvenient and distracting from market analysis

Key operating principles Does not interfere with other trades. It acts only on positions without a magic number (those opened manually via the terminal); trades placed by other Expert Advisors are completely ignored. Does not overwrite your manual settings. If you have already set a Stop Loss (SL) or Take Profit (TP) manually, the assistant will not alter them; it only fills in missing values. Does not affect existing positions. It only acts on trades opened after the assistant has been launched. The trailing stop moves only in the direction of profit. The stop never moves against the profit; it only trails the price.