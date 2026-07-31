News Straddle Helper
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
In Brief News Straddle Helper is a tool designed for trading volatility surrounding major news releases. At a specific time you set (with one-second precision), it automatically places two opposing pending orders—a Buy Stop and a Sell Stop—equidistant from the current price. As soon as one order is triggered, the other is instantly cancelled. If neither order is triggered within the allotted time, both are automatically removed. It is based on a classic concept (the "news straddle"): while the direction of price movement following a major news release is unknown beforehand, the resulting volatility is virtually guaranteed. Instead of guessing which way the price will move, the tool prepares positions on both sides in advance, allowing the market itself to determine the direction.
How it works
1. You specify the exact time (date, hours, minutes, seconds) for the news release of interest in the `PlacementTime` parameter.
2. At the specified time, the assistant records the current price as a reference point and places a Buy Stop above it and a Sell Stop below it at a preset distance.
3. Both orders have Stop Loss and Take Profit levels pre-configured; they automatically apply to the resulting position the moment the order triggers, ensuring there is no period of market exposure without protection.
4. As soon as one order triggers, the other is immediately cancelled (using "One Cancels the Other" logic).
5. If neither order triggers within the specified timeout period, both are automatically cancelled, ensuring no open position remains in the market.
Key operational principles
SL and TP levels are defined in advance, directly within the pending order itself. This is more reliable than setting stop levels after the order has been triggered, as it eliminates the time gap during which the position remains unprotected.
The system state persists across timeframe changes and terminal restarts. The assistant stores information about placed orders not merely in volatile memory but in the terminal's global variables; consequently, switching the chart timeframe will not result in the erroneous re-placement of orders.
Dual protection against "stuck" orders. In addition to an internal timeout, an expiration time is set directly with the broker for the orders themselves; even if the connection to the terminal is lost at a critical moment, the exchange will automatically cancel any unfilled orders.
One-time execution per event. Once the order triggers or times out, the assistant takes no further action for that specific event—simply update the time before the next news release and restart it.
Important information before use ● This is not a system for predicting the direction of news-driven moves; the goal is to capture a strong move in either direction, not to predict it. ● Slippage during major news releases can be significant—the actual execution price may differ markedly from the pending order level, especially with low-liquidity instruments. Disclaimer Trading around news events involves heightened risk due to high volatility, widening spreads, and potential slippage during order execution. Past performance does not guarantee future profits. The author bears no responsibility for trading decisions or results obtained through the use of this product. Before using it on a live account, please test the tool on a demo account and ensure you understand its operating logic.
● It is recommended to verify the accuracy of the terminal's server time in advance and compare it with the news release time.
● Before using it on a live account, test it on a demo account during several news events to assess the typical slippage for your specific instrument and broker.
Disclaimer Trading around news events involves heightened risk due to high volatility, widening spreads, and potential slippage during order execution. Past performance does not guarantee future profits. The author bears no responsibility for trading decisions or results obtained through the use of this product. Before using it on a live account, please test the tool on a demo account and ensure you understand its operating logic.