News Straddle Helper

In Brief News Straddle Helper is a tool designed for trading volatility surrounding major news releases. At a specific time you set (with one-second precision), it automatically places two opposing pending orders—a Buy Stop and a Sell Stop—equidistant from the current price. As soon as one order is triggered, the other is instantly cancelled. If neither order is triggered within the allotted time, both are automatically removed. It is based on a classic concept (the "news straddle"): while the direction of price movement following a major news release is unknown beforehand, the resulting volatility is virtually guaranteed. Instead of guessing which way the price will move, the tool prepares positions on both sides in advance, allowing the market itself to determine the direction.

How it works
1. You specify the exact time (date, hours, minutes, seconds) for the news release of interest in the `PlacementTime` parameter.

2. At the specified time, the assistant records the current price as a reference point and places a Buy Stop above it and a Sell Stop below it at a preset distance.

3. Both orders have Stop Loss and Take Profit levels pre-configured; they automatically apply to the resulting position the moment the order triggers, ensuring there is no period of market exposure without protection.

4. As soon as one order triggers, the other is immediately cancelled (using "One Cancels the Other" logic).

5. If neither order triggers within the specified timeout period, both are automatically cancelled, ensuring no open position remains in the market.



Key operational principles
SL and TP levels are defined in advance, directly within the pending order itself. This is more reliable than setting stop levels after the order has been triggered, as it eliminates the time gap during which the position remains unprotected.

The system state persists across timeframe changes and terminal restarts. The assistant stores information about placed orders not merely in volatile memory but in the terminal's global variables; consequently, switching the chart timeframe will not result in the erroneous re-placement of orders.


Dual protection against "stuck" orders. In addition to an internal timeout, an expiration time is set directly with the broker for the orders themselves; even if the connection to the terminal is lost at a critical moment, the exchange will automatically cancel any unfilled orders.

One-time execution per event. Once the order triggers or times out, the assistant takes no further action for that specific event—simply update the time before the next news release and restart it.

Important information before use ● This is not a system for predicting the direction of news-driven moves; the goal is to capture a strong move in either direction, not to predict it. ● Slippage during major news releases can be significant—the actual execution price may differ markedly from the pending order level, especially with low-liquidity instruments. 

●        It is recommended to verify the accuracy of the terminal's server time in advance and compare it with the news release time.

●        Before using it on a live account, test it on a demo account during several news events to assess the typical slippage for your specific instrument and broker.

Disclaimer Trading around news events involves heightened risk due to high volatility, widening spreads, and potential slippage during order execution. Past performance does not guarantee future profits. The author bears no responsibility for trading decisions or results obtained through the use of this product. Before using it on a live account, please test the tool on a demo account and ensure you understand its operating logic.


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DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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Leolouiski Gan
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Utilities
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5 (1)
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4.92 (12)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
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5 (10)
Utilities
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Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version Ma
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Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
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