In Brief News Straddle Helper is a tool designed for trading volatility surrounding major news releases. At a specific time you set (with one-second precision), it automatically places two opposing pending orders—a Buy Stop and a Sell Stop—equidistant from the current price. As soon as one order is triggered, the other is instantly cancelled. If neither order is triggered within the allotted time, both are automatically removed. It is based on a classic concept (the "news straddle"): while the direction of price movement following a major news release is unknown beforehand, the resulting volatility is virtually guaranteed. Instead of guessing which way the price will move, the tool prepares positions on both sides in advance, allowing the market itself to determine the direction.

How it works 1. You specify the exact time (date, hours, minutes, seconds) for the news release of interest in the `PlacementTime` parameter. 2. At the specified time, the assistant records the current price as a reference point and places a Buy Stop above it and a Sell Stop below it at a preset distance. 3. Both orders have Stop Loss and Take Profit levels pre-configured; they automatically apply to the resulting position the moment the order triggers, ensuring there is no period of market exposure without protection. 4. As soon as one order triggers, the other is immediately cancelled (using "One Cancels the Other" logic). 5. If neither order triggers within the specified timeout period, both are automatically cancelled, ensuring no open position remains in the market. Key operational principles SL and TP levels are defined in advance, directly within the pending order itself. This is more reliable than setting stop levels after the order has been triggered, as it eliminates the time gap during which the position remains unprotected. The system state persists across timeframe changes and terminal restarts. The assistant stores information about placed orders not merely in volatile memory but in the terminal's global variables; consequently, switching the chart timeframe will not result in the erroneous re-placement of orders. Dual protection against "stuck" orders. In addition to an internal timeout, an expiration time is set directly with the broker for the orders themselves; even if the connection to the terminal is lost at a critical moment, the exchange will automatically cancel any unfilled orders. One-time execution per event. Once the order triggers or times out, the assistant takes no further action for that specific event—simply update the time before the next news release and restart it.