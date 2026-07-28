Visual TP SL Values

How many times have you opened a trade with a rough mental estimate of your risk, only to be surprised by the real number once your Stop Loss gets hit? SL/TP Values removes that guesswork: it displays real-time, on-chart labels showing the actual monetary value of your Stop Loss and Take Profit — before you commit to the trade.

What it does for you:

  • Automatically converts the pip/point distance of your SL and TP into real money, based on your lot size and the instrument you're trading.
  • Updates the labels instantly as you drag your SL/TP lines on the chart, so you can fine-tune your risk without leaving MetaTrader.
  • Works just as well for 1-minute scalping as for wider intraday setups — perfect whether you trade DAX, Nasdaq, Gold, or any other instrument.
  • Lightweight and lag-free: it won't slow down your platform or clash with your other indicators.

Why you need it:
Risk management is what separates a profitable trader from one who isn't. But calculating the monetary value of every trade by hand — every single time — is slow and error-prone, especially if you trade fast, across multiple instruments, or with varying lot sizes. SL/TP Values does that math for you instantly, so you make decisions based on real numbers, not estimates.

Perfect for:

  • Scalpers who need fast, accurate decisions.
  • Traders working multiple instruments with different volatility who want consistent risk across every trade.
  • Anyone following fixed risk rules (e.g. never risk more than $X per trade) who wants to verify it at a glance.

Simple to use, zero learning curve
Installs like any other MT5 indicator. No complex setup — just attach it to your chart and start seeing your real risk numbers immediately.

Stop trading on rough estimates. With SL/TP Values, every trade you open shows its real risk, right on the chart, all the time.


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Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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MTF Inside / Outside Bar Detector The market tells you before it moves. Are you watching? There are moments on the chart when price compresses, breathes, builds energy — and then explodes in one direction. Those moments have a name: Inside Bar and Outside Bar . Traders who spot them in time get in earlier, with less risk and more clarity. The problem is that when you're trading on the 1-minute chart, those patterns are almost invisible. They form on higher timeframes, and by the time you notice
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Draw once. See it everywhere. You draw a support line on your 5-minute chart. You switch to the 1-minute to confirm the structure. The line is already there. You open the daily. It's there too — perfectly placed, same color, same style. Zero extra work. That's ChartSync Pro. Most traders waste precious seconds — sometimes minutes — redrawing the same levels, trendlines, and zones across every timeframe. In scalping, those seconds are the trade. ChartSync Pro eliminates that entirely. The moment
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