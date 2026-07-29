Rafael EA

5

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Website Trading Launcher :
Monitor a single EA bot and connect it to up to 1,000 trading accounts from one panel
Demo  : https://kingsantosa.com

After purchasing this EA product, you will receive a Trading Launcher website that you can use to manage thousands of trading accounts.


RAFAEL EA – Smart Precision Trading System XAU USD

RAFAEL EA is an advanced automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed to deliver fast, disciplined, and consistent trade execution. Built with a strong focus on high-quality trade opportunities and structured risk management, RAFAEL EA helps traders eliminate emotional decision-making while executing trades automatically under predefined conditions.

Unlike many trading robots that prioritize quantity over quality, RAFAEL EA focuses on precision. Every trade is carefully validated through multiple confirmation layers, ensuring that only high-probability opportunities are executed.

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Multi Language

PAIR : XAU USD

Key Features

✅ Fully automated trading with no manual intervention required.

✅ Intelligent risk management with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit.

✅ Built-in Break Even system to protect profits once trades move in your favor.

✅ Dynamic Trailing Stop designed to maximize profits while protecting open positions.

✅ Automatic Follow Pending Orders to capture additional market opportunities.

✅ Daily Profit Target feature that can stop opening new trades once your daily goal has been achieved.

✅ High-impact Economic News Filter to avoid trading during major market events.

✅ Flexible trading day settings, allowing traders to choose which days the EA is active.

✅ Lightweight and optimized for stable performance on both VPS and personal computers.

Recommended Account Types

RAFAEL EA is compatible with various trading account types. For the best performance, the following account types are recommended:

  • Standard Account – Ideal for beginner and intermediate traders.

  • ECN / Raw Spread Account – Recommended for faster execution and lower trading costs.

  • Pro / Zero Spread Account (if available) – Best suited for maximum performance and minimal spread.

  • Cent Account (optional) – Suitable for testing strategies with smaller capital and lower risk.

Why Choose RAFAEL EA?

RAFAEL EA was developed with one clear philosophy:

Consistency is more valuable than chasing short-term profits.

The EA is designed to prioritize trade quality, disciplined execution, and controlled risk management while maintaining stable performance across different market conditions.

From market analysis to trade execution, position management, and trade exit, every process is handled automatically according to predefined trading rules.

RAFAEL EA is an excellent choice for traders who want:

  • Consistent and disciplined automated trading.

  • Professional risk management.

  • Reduced emotional involvement in trading decisions.

  • A simple, user-friendly setup with minimal configuration.

Who Is RAFAEL EA For?

  • Beginner traders looking to automate their trading.

  • Experienced traders seeking a disciplined trading assistant.

  • VPS users who want uninterrupted 24/7 automated trading.

  • Investors who value long-term consistency over high-risk strategies.

Conclusion

RAFAEL EA combines intelligent automation, disciplined risk management, and reliable execution into one powerful trading solution. Designed with consistency and efficiency in mind, it helps traders trade with greater confidence while minimizing emotional interference.

Whether you are new to automated trading or an experienced investor looking for a dependable Expert Advisor, RAFAEL EA is built to deliver a professional and efficient trading experience.


Reviews 1
idrees1
106
idrees1 2026.07.31 15:55 
 

very good sapport

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idrees1 2026.07.31 15:55 
 

very good sapport

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