Trixter gold

Trixter Gold is an intelligent trading system based on gold volatility analysis.

Key points you should know before purchasing:

  • The system uses gold volatility analysis across multiple timeframes and indicator periods.
  • Volatility is grouped to identify effective patterns for buying and selling. These patterns can range from 100 to 3,000.
  • The identified patterns undergo statistical validation: they must have a high positive expected value and be statistically significant.
  • All other patterns are classified as noise, and the trading system will not open trades in such high-uncertainty situations.
  • The entire system is then tested on a 2-year forward period. Only if it continues to trade consistently during this period is it deemed ready for live account deployment.

Trading system features:

  • Trades are opened using limit orders placed at a selected distance from the current price. This minimizes slippage and provides more efficient entry points.
  • If a limit order is not triggered because the price fails to reach it and the signal disappears, the order is cancelled, and the system waits for the next signal.
  • Open positions are managed with stop-loss and take-profit levels and are closed at market price when an opposite signal appears.
  • The robot does not employ high-risk strategies such as martingale or arbitrage.
  • The bot performs well on timeframes from M5 to H1. The H1 timeframe for XAUUSD is recommended.
  • You can adjust trading activity to your preference using a range of settings described below.

Main trading system settings:

  • Allow BUY signals, Allow SELL signals — allows you to enable or disable buy or sell orders if you are confident the market will move in a specific direction.
  • Signals sensitivity, Filter sensitivity — allows you to adjust the sensitivity threshold for signals and the filter that screens out noise. The default and minimum setting is 0.5. You can increase these values to 0.7 or even 0.9 to achieve cleaner signals.
  • Filter by trading hours — allows you to set specific trading hours. By default, trading operates 24/7. You can select specific hours if you believe the system performs better during those times, or if you simply want to restrict trading to certain periods.

Capital management settings:

  • Distance in points for limit order — the distance from the current price to the limit order placed when a signal appears. The default value is 250. If you want more trades, decrease this value; if you prefer more conservative trading, increase it.
  • Max positions + orders number — the maximum number of positions allowed in the market. The bot can open and manage multiple positions simultaneously, but without averaging. This is designed to increase trading activity. By default, no more than 3 open positions are allowed at the same time.

Other settings control the delay between position openings to ensure trades are more evenly distributed on the chart and can capture intermediate market moves. There are also controls for maximum spread, stop-loss, and take-profit settings.

Default settings are pre-configured. Do not change them unless absolutely necessary, or save the default set file so you can revert to the factory settings at any time!

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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
2.5 (2)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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Flatera Gold
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Flatera Gold is a new trading algorithm that specializes in the XAUUSD H1 instrument. The trading system incorporates cluster analysis. This means it trades only in specific market regimes – namely, in a flat market. The screenshot shows trades to illustrate that the system operates during periods of market calm. Grouping quotes by volatility and some other proprietary indicators has made this system very stable. The bot knows that patterns exist within the flat cluster, so it places high-prec
Cluster trixter
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AI-Powered Automated Gold Trading: Meet the Cluster Trixter Robot Welcome, investors and traders! Introducing  Cluster Trixter , a fully autonomous expert advisor designed to generate market profits without the routine of manual labor. Architecture and Algorithmic Logic At the core of Cluster Trixter lie state-of-the-art machine learning technologies. The expert advisor utilizes advanced mathematical methods for market phase clustering alongside  CatBoost  gradient boosting algorithms. This allo
GScalper Huge
Andrei Samokhin
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GScalper Huge is a professional scalping system for gold (XAUUSD). Creating high-class trading systems is my area of expertise – I have been doing this for over 10 years. GScalper Huge is an intelligent trading assistant specifically designed for trading the XAUUSD pair. At the core of its algorithm is a Transformer-architecture neural network deployed in ONNX format. This approach makes it possible to capture patterns in price dynamics and consistently assess market changes. The model's tas
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