Amplix Eurusd M5

EURUSD Amplix M5 is a recovery-style Basket EA optimized and performance-tested for EURUSD on the M5 timeframe.

It combines short-term reversal entries with adaptive position spacing based on confirmed higher-timeframe volatility. From the first entry to the final exit, all positions are managed as one Basket.

Instead of adding positions at a fixed mechanical distance, Amplix adjusts its Step to market volatility and manages the complete lifecycle through standard Basket exits, 14-day Recovery, 60-day Recovery, and a 120-day Hard Stop.

Long-Term Backtest Highlights

Official long-term backtest from January 2018 through April 2026

  • Initial Deposit: USD 2,000
  • Final Balance: USD 6,468.72
  • Net Profit: USD 4,468.72
  • Total Return: 223.44%
  • CAGR: 15.14%
  • Closed Baskets: 8,074
  • Basket Win Rate: 99.91%
  • Maximum Equity Drawdown: USD 686.94
  • Minimum Margin Level: 227.31%
  • Stopout / Margin Block: 0 / 0

A high Basket win rate does not mean low risk.

This EA uses an averaging / martingale-style structure and can add positions progressively up to a maximum of seven when price moves against the Basket. Compared with a single-entry EA, it may produce larger floating losses, longer holding periods, and higher margin usage.

Do not evaluate this EA by profit or win rate alone. Review the maximum number of positions, drawdown, recovery duration, fixed Stop Loss, and required capital before using it.

Amplix Design Concept

Amplix does not manage every trade as an independent event.

The initial entry, additional positions during adverse movement, total Basket PnL, holding time, and Recovery state are managed as one lifecycle.

  • Initial position based on a short-term RSI reversal condition
  • Adaptive position spacing based on confirmed higher-timeframe ATR
  • Fixed seven-level lot profile
  • Basket-level profit and exit management
  • Time-based Recovery targets for long-held Baskets
  • Basket state reconstruction after an MT5 restart

Key Features

  • Optimized and performance-tested for EURUSD M5
  • One active Basket at a time
  • Maximum of seven positions at LotScale 1.0
  • Maximum total volume of 0.18 lots at LotScale 1.0
  • Adaptive Step based on confirmed higher-timeframe volatility
  • Basket-level PnL management
  • 14-day, 60-day, and 120-day time-based Recovery logic
  • Fixed Basket Stop Loss based on the first actual fill price
  • Basket state recovery after an MT5 restart
  • Single-owner Guard to reduce duplicate operation
  • Functional support for USD, JPY, and EUR account currencies
  • Always-on Status Panel
  • Fixed-profile design with only five public inputs

Who This EA Is Designed For

  • Users who understand averaging and martingale-style risk
  • Users who evaluate floating loss and margin exposure, not only win rate
  • Users who can tolerate long holding and recovery periods
  • Users who can run MT5 continuously on a stable PC or VPS
  • Users who can maintain sufficient free margin and use LotScale carefully

This EA is not suitable for users who prioritize low drawdown, very short holding periods, single-position trading, or tightly limited losses.

Recommended Environment

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Recommended Symbol: EURUSD
  • Recommended Timeframe: M5
  • Account Type: Hedging
  • Recommended Capital: USD 2,000 equivalent at LotScale 1.0
  • Official Backtest Leverage: 1:25
  • Recommended Runtime: Stable PC or VPS

A Hedging account is required because the EA manages multiple positions independently on the same symbol. It will not start new trading on a Netting account.

Recommended capital is not a safety guarantee, minimum required capital, or maximum-loss limit. Even with USD 2,000 equivalent, future market conditions, spread, swap, slippage, and margin requirements may cause large losses or stopout.


Need installation or operating instructions?
Read the EURUSD Amplix M5 Complete User Guide

Quick Start — Setup After Purchase

  1. Log in to an MT5 Hedging account.
  2. Open an EURUSD M5 chart.
  3. Enable Algo Trading in MT5.
  4. Attach EURUSD Amplix M5 from the Navigator to the chart.
  5. Allow algorithmic trading in the EA properties.
  6. Keep all Inputs at their default values.
  7. Check Trading, New Entries, Owner, Capital Status, and Warning on the Status Panel.
  8. While a Basket is open, keep MT5, the EA, and Algo Trading running continuously.

No set file is required.

The default inputs included in the MQL5 Market version are the official recommended settings. No external set file is included.

The EA will not trade until its entry conditions are met. Attaching the EA does not guarantee an immediate position or a trade within any specific period.

During the first start, the EA may wait for price history and indicator data. If there is no critical warning in the Status Panel or Experts log, and Trading and New Entries are enabled, the EA is waiting for a valid signal.

Input Parameters

The EA exposes only the following five inputs.

  • InpTradingEnabled
    Main trading control. Keep this set to true during normal operation. Set it to false only for a specific purpose, such as preparing to close an entire Basket manually.
  • InpAllowNewEntries
    Controls whether a new Basket may start. When set to false, the EA will not open a new Basket. If a Basket is already active, the EA continues additional-position management, normal exits, Recovery, fixed SL, and Hard Stop management.
  • InpMagicNumber
    Identifies the EA's orders and positions. The default value is 420006. Avoid using the same Magic Number for another EA or another Amplix instance on the same account.
  • InpOrderComment
    Comment attached to orders for identification. Normally, leave the default value unchanged.
  • InpLotScale
    Multiplier applied to the official lot ladder. Profit, floating loss, margin requirement, drawdown, and fixed-SL loss generally change in proportion to LotScale.

Most users should not need to change the Inputs.

How to Pause New Baskets Only

To stop new entries while continuing automatic management of an existing Basket, use the following settings:

  • InpTradingEnabled=true
  • InpAllowNewEntries=false

In this state, no new Basket will start, but the EA continues additional positions for an existing Basket, normal exits, Recovery, fixed SL, and Hard Stop management.

Do not disable Algo Trading, remove the EA from the chart, or stop MT5 while an existing Basket requires management.

How the Basket Works

After the first entry, the EA may place additional positions when price moves against the Basket and its internal conditions are satisfied.

Base lot ladder at LotScale 1.0
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.03
0.04
0.06

Maximum Positions: 7
Maximum Total Volume: 0.18 × LotScale

Positions are not evaluated only as separate trades. The EA combines the following values within the same Basket and evaluates the Basket exit condition:

  • Realized trading PnL already recorded
  • Commission already recorded
  • Fees already recorded
  • Swap already recorded
  • Open-position price PnL
  • Open-position swap

The EA does not estimate and deduct future closing commission, slippage, or spread expansion in advance. Therefore, even when the Basket reaches an exit condition near zero, the final realized result is not guaranteed to be exactly zero or positive.

Closing only part of a Basket manually creates a position structure that differs from the official backtest.

Fixed Basket Stop Loss

The EA uses a fixed Basket Stop Loss of 550 strategy pips measured from the first actual fill price.

If the Basket contains all seven positions, several positions belonging to the same Basket may be closed sequentially near the common fixed-SL level.

Gaps, slippage, spread expansion, low liquidity, and broker execution conditions may cause the actual exit price and final loss to differ from the theoretical value.

The fixed SL does not limit the loss to a fixed amount in USD.

Time-Based Recovery

If a Basket does not reach its normal profit target and remains open for a long period, the exit target changes according to Basket age.

  • Less than 14 days: Normal Basket profit target
  • 14 days or more: Exit when the total Basket result recovers to approximately break-even
  • 60 days or more: Exit when the loss narrows to approximately -USD 300 equivalent × Basket LotScale
  • 120 days or more: Attempt to close all positions at market

The EA does not immediately close the Basket at -USD 300 when it reaches day 60.

After day 60, the Basket remains open until the loss narrows to the LotScale-adjusted threshold. If the market does not recover, the floating loss may remain much larger than that threshold.

The 120-day Hard Stop is not a fixed maximum-loss function. Rapid movement, spread expansion, slippage, market closure, communication failure, or broker rejection may result in a larger loss or delayed closing.

Recovery Periods With No New Trades

After the Basket reaches the maximum of seven positions, no further positions are added.

The EA then continues managing the active Basket until a Recovery or exit condition is reached. During this period, there may be no new trade deals for several days or weeks.

No new trades does not necessarily mean that the EA has stopped.

  • Basket PnL
  • Basket age
  • Recovery state
  • Exit conditions
  • Saved state and broker positions
  • Owner and Ledger state

In the January 2018 through April 2026 backtest, the waiting periods after reaching seven positions were:

  • Observed cases: 109
  • Median: approximately 0.91 days
  • 90% of cases: approximately 10.8 days or less
  • 14 days or more: 5 cases, approximately 0.60 cases per year
  • 30 days or more: 2 cases, approximately 0.24 cases per year
  • Longest observed period: approximately 36.24 days

Historically, waits of 14 days or more occurred on average about once every 1.7 years, and waits of 30 days or more occurred about once every 4.2 years.

These are historical backtest observations only. They do not guarantee future frequency, recovery duration, maximum duration, or final result. A future waiting period may exceed the historical maximum of 36.24 days.

Even when there are no new deals, floating PnL, swap, required margin, free margin, margin level, and stopout risk continue to change.

How to End a Long Recovery Wait Manually

The intended strategy is to keep the EA running and wait for the Basket to reach a Recovery or exit condition.

However, if you no longer accept the holding period, floating loss, or capital lock-up, you may close the entire current Basket manually and restart from a flat account state.

  1. Keep the EA attached to the chart.
  2. Keep Algo Trading enabled.
  3. Set InpTradingEnabled=false.
  4. Manually close every position belonging to the current Amplix Basket.
  5. Confirm that Positions, Pending Orders, and Active Basket are all zero.
  6. Use Reset in the EA Inputs window to restore the default values.
  7. Restart the EA with InpTradingEnabled=true.

Do not close only part of the Basket.

A manual reset realizes the current floating PnL, swap, commission, and fees. In many cases this means realizing a loss and giving up any future recovery that might otherwise have occurred.

Performance after a manual reset will differ from the official backtest.

After the reset, the EA is ready to start a new Basket, but the next entry still depends on a valid trading signal. A new trade is not guaranteed immediately or within any specific period.

LotScale

InpLotScale multiplies the official lot ladder.

  • LotScale 0.1: Proportional reference capital of approximately USD 200
  • LotScale 0.5: Proportional reference capital of approximately USD 1,000
  • LotScale 1.0: Proportional reference capital of approximately USD 2,000
  • LotScale 2.0: Proportional reference capital of approximately USD 4,000

Changing LotScale changes profit, floating loss, drawdown, and margin exposure relative to the official backtest.

To trade below 0.01 lot, the broker must support exact volumes such as 0.001 or 0.005 lot. In the official EURUSD M5 operating path, the EA does not automatically round an unsupported lot upward or replace it with another value.

Multiple Instances and Magic Number

The officially recommended setup is one EURUSD M5 instance per account.

If you use multiple EAs or multiple Amplix instances on the same account, assign a different Magic Number to each instance.

Using the same Symbol and Magic Number on multiple charts may create conflicts in position, Basket, Owner, and saved-state identification.

Status Panel

The Status Panel is displayed continuously while the EA is attached to the chart.

  • Trading and New Entries status
  • Owner status
  • Basket status
  • Direction
  • Position count and total volume
  • Current LotScale and Next Basket LotScale
  • Basket age
  • Basket PnL and Target
  • Account Currency
  • Reference Capital
  • Balance and Equity
  • Balance Ratio and Equity Ratio
  • Basket Ledger
  • Capital Status
  • Recovery state
  • Warning

Product warnings are displayed in the Warning= field and recorded in the MT5 Experts log.

Margin, Free Margin, and Margin Level are not displayed in the Status Panel. Check them in the MT5 Toolbox / Trade tab.

Supported Scope and Compatibility Context

EURUSD M5 is the only officially recommended and performance-tested configuration.

For platform compatibility, the MQL5 Market version may technically operate on other valid symbols and timeframes.

Outside EURUSD M5, the EA uses a Compatibility Context based on the current chart symbol and timeframe. These combinations have not been optimized, long-term performance-tested, or assigned an officially recommended capital level.

Technical operation on another symbol or timeframe does not mean that the configuration is profitable, safe, validated, or recommended.

For live trading, use EURUSD M5 only.

Official Long-Term Backtest

The official long-term test below is a Generated Every Tick backtest based on broker-provided minute history from IC Markets.

It is not a true real-tick test covering the entire 2018–2026 period.

MQL5 Market Version 1.03 preserves the same certified order, deal, and Basket path as the canonical EURUSD M5 core under the official operating context.

  • Period: 2018-01-01 to 2026-04-30
  • Initial Deposit: USD 2,000
  • Leverage: 1:25
  • Final Balance: USD 6,468.72
  • Net Profit: USD 4,468.72
  • Total Return: 223.44%
  • CAGR: 15.14%
  • Closed Baskets: 8,074
  • Winning / Losing Baskets: 8,067 / 7
  • Basket Win Rate: 99.91%
  • Longest Basket: 37.42 days
  • 14-day / 60-day Recovery: 7 / 0
  • 120-day Hard Stop: 0
  • Maximum Equity Drawdown: USD 686.94
  • Minimum Margin Level: 227.31%
  • Stopout / Margin Block: 0 / 0

Maximum Equity Drawdown is the MT5 peak-to-trough decline in account equity. It is not a direct measurement of the maximum floating loss of one Basket and does not define a maximum-loss limit.

Two positions remained open at the end of the test and were closed by the MT5 Strategy Tester. Their result is included in the figures above.

Backtests are simulations based on historical data. They are not live results and do not guarantee future profit, win rate, maximum loss, recovery duration, or account survival.

Important Risks

EURUSD Amplix M5 is a high-risk EA that includes averaging and martingale-style elements.

  • Long-lasting one-directional trends
  • Rapid price movement
  • Market gaps
  • Spread expansion
  • Low liquidity
  • Slippage
  • Increasing swap costs
  • Communication failure
  • VPS or MT5 downtime
  • Broker order rejection
  • Changes in margin requirements

The EA does not provide a public News Filter.

If Algo Trading is disabled or the EA is removed while a Basket is open, automatic management—including additional positions, normal exits, Recovery, fixed SL, and Hard Stop—will stop.

Do not judge the risk of this EA by win rate alone.

Before Live Use

  • Read the complete product description and risk information
  • Test the EA on a Hedging demo account
  • Attach it to EURUSD M5
  • Start with the default Inputs and no external set file
  • Understand the recommended capital and maximum volume
  • Check the broker's minimum lot, spread, swap, and commission
  • Use a VPS or another stable always-on environment
  • Confirm that you can tolerate floating loss with all seven positions
  • Understand that long periods with no new trades may occur
  • Decide in advance how you will handle a long-held Basket
  • Confirm that the Magic Number does not conflict with another EA or instance

This EA is intended for users who understand recovery-style martingale risk and can maintain sufficient free margin.

This product does not guarantee profit. All decisions regarding use, capital allocation, stopping, and manual closing remain the user's responsibility.

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4.92 (25)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.46 (102)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signal - Track real performan
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.64 (22)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Experts
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Precision. Structure. Execution. Financial markets do not reward emotions. They reward discipline, structure, consistency, and the ability to make decisions based on objective data. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA was built around this philosophy. It is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed to operate on two of the most popular instruments in the financial markets: • XAUUSD (Gold) • EURUSD The system independently analyzes market conditions, opens and manages
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (19)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
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