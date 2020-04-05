Amplix Eurusd M5

EURUSD Amplix M5 is a recovery-style Basket EA optimized and performance-tested for EURUSD on the M5 timeframe.

It combines short-term reversal entries with adaptive position spacing based on confirmed higher-timeframe volatility. From the first entry to the final exit, all positions are managed as one Basket.

Instead of adding positions at a fixed mechanical distance, Amplix adjusts its Step to market volatility and manages the complete lifecycle through standard Basket exits, 14-day Recovery, 60-day Recovery, and a 120-day Hard Stop.

Long-Term Backtest Highlights

Official long-term backtest from January 2018 through April 2026

Initial Deposit: USD 2,000

USD 2,000 Final Balance: USD 6,468.72

USD 6,468.72 Net Profit: USD 4,468.72

USD 4,468.72 Total Return: 223.44%

223.44% CAGR: 15.14%

15.14% Closed Baskets: 8,074

8,074 Basket Win Rate: 99.91%

99.91% Maximum Equity Drawdown: USD 686.94

USD 686.94 Minimum Margin Level: 227.31%

227.31% Stopout / Margin Block: 0 / 0

A high Basket win rate does not mean low risk.

This EA uses an averaging / martingale-style structure and can add positions progressively up to a maximum of seven when price moves against the Basket. Compared with a single-entry EA, it may produce larger floating losses, longer holding periods, and higher margin usage.

Do not evaluate this EA by profit or win rate alone. Review the maximum number of positions, drawdown, recovery duration, fixed Stop Loss, and required capital before using it.

Amplix Design Concept

Amplix does not manage every trade as an independent event.

The initial entry, additional positions during adverse movement, total Basket PnL, holding time, and Recovery state are managed as one lifecycle.

Initial position based on a short-term RSI reversal condition

Adaptive position spacing based on confirmed higher-timeframe ATR

Fixed seven-level lot profile

Basket-level profit and exit management

Time-based Recovery targets for long-held Baskets

Basket state reconstruction after an MT5 restart

Key Features

Optimized and performance-tested for EURUSD M5

One active Basket at a time

Maximum of seven positions at LotScale 1.0

Maximum total volume of 0.18 lots at LotScale 1.0

Adaptive Step based on confirmed higher-timeframe volatility

Basket-level PnL management

14-day, 60-day, and 120-day time-based Recovery logic

Fixed Basket Stop Loss based on the first actual fill price

Basket state recovery after an MT5 restart

Single-owner Guard to reduce duplicate operation

Functional support for USD, JPY, and EUR account currencies

Always-on Status Panel

Fixed-profile design with only five public inputs

Who This EA Is Designed For

Users who understand averaging and martingale-style risk

Users who evaluate floating loss and margin exposure, not only win rate

Users who can tolerate long holding and recovery periods

Users who can run MT5 continuously on a stable PC or VPS

Users who can maintain sufficient free margin and use LotScale carefully

This EA is not suitable for users who prioritize low drawdown, very short holding periods, single-position trading, or tightly limited losses.

Recommended Environment

Platform: MetaTrader 5

MetaTrader 5 Recommended Symbol: EURUSD

EURUSD Recommended Timeframe: M5

M5 Account Type: Hedging

Hedging Recommended Capital: USD 2,000 equivalent at LotScale 1.0

USD 2,000 equivalent at LotScale 1.0 Official Backtest Leverage: 1:25

1:25 Recommended Runtime: Stable PC or VPS

A Hedging account is required because the EA manages multiple positions independently on the same symbol. It will not start new trading on a Netting account.

Recommended capital is not a safety guarantee, minimum required capital, or maximum-loss limit. Even with USD 2,000 equivalent, future market conditions, spread, swap, slippage, and margin requirements may cause large losses or stopout.





Need installation or operating instructions?

Read the EURUSD Amplix M5 Complete User Guide

Quick Start — Setup After Purchase

Log in to an MT5 Hedging account. Open an EURUSD M5 chart. Enable Algo Trading in MT5. Attach EURUSD Amplix M5 from the Navigator to the chart. Allow algorithmic trading in the EA properties. Keep all Inputs at their default values. Check Trading, New Entries, Owner, Capital Status, and Warning on the Status Panel. While a Basket is open, keep MT5, the EA, and Algo Trading running continuously.

No set file is required.

The default inputs included in the MQL5 Market version are the official recommended settings. No external set file is included.

The EA will not trade until its entry conditions are met. Attaching the EA does not guarantee an immediate position or a trade within any specific period.

During the first start, the EA may wait for price history and indicator data. If there is no critical warning in the Status Panel or Experts log, and Trading and New Entries are enabled, the EA is waiting for a valid signal.

Input Parameters

The EA exposes only the following five inputs.

InpTradingEnabled

Main trading control. Keep this set to true during normal operation. Set it to false only for a specific purpose, such as preparing to close an entire Basket manually.

Main trading control. Keep this set to true during normal operation. Set it to false only for a specific purpose, such as preparing to close an entire Basket manually. InpAllowNewEntries

Controls whether a new Basket may start. When set to false, the EA will not open a new Basket. If a Basket is already active, the EA continues additional-position management, normal exits, Recovery, fixed SL, and Hard Stop management.

Controls whether a new Basket may start. When set to false, the EA will not open a new Basket. If a Basket is already active, the EA continues additional-position management, normal exits, Recovery, fixed SL, and Hard Stop management. InpMagicNumber

Identifies the EA's orders and positions. The default value is 420006. Avoid using the same Magic Number for another EA or another Amplix instance on the same account.

Identifies the EA's orders and positions. The default value is 420006. Avoid using the same Magic Number for another EA or another Amplix instance on the same account. InpOrderComment

Comment attached to orders for identification. Normally, leave the default value unchanged.

Comment attached to orders for identification. Normally, leave the default value unchanged. InpLotScale

Multiplier applied to the official lot ladder. Profit, floating loss, margin requirement, drawdown, and fixed-SL loss generally change in proportion to LotScale.

Most users should not need to change the Inputs.

How to Pause New Baskets Only

To stop new entries while continuing automatic management of an existing Basket, use the following settings:

InpTradingEnabled=true

InpAllowNewEntries=false

In this state, no new Basket will start, but the EA continues additional positions for an existing Basket, normal exits, Recovery, fixed SL, and Hard Stop management.

Do not disable Algo Trading, remove the EA from the chart, or stop MT5 while an existing Basket requires management.

How the Basket Works

After the first entry, the EA may place additional positions when price moves against the Basket and its internal conditions are satisfied.

Base lot ladder at LotScale 1.0

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.02

0.03

0.04

0.06

Maximum Positions: 7

Maximum Total Volume: 0.18 × LotScale

Positions are not evaluated only as separate trades. The EA combines the following values within the same Basket and evaluates the Basket exit condition:

Realized trading PnL already recorded

Commission already recorded

Fees already recorded

Swap already recorded

Open-position price PnL

Open-position swap

The EA does not estimate and deduct future closing commission, slippage, or spread expansion in advance. Therefore, even when the Basket reaches an exit condition near zero, the final realized result is not guaranteed to be exactly zero or positive.

Closing only part of a Basket manually creates a position structure that differs from the official backtest.

Fixed Basket Stop Loss

The EA uses a fixed Basket Stop Loss of 550 strategy pips measured from the first actual fill price.

If the Basket contains all seven positions, several positions belonging to the same Basket may be closed sequentially near the common fixed-SL level.

Gaps, slippage, spread expansion, low liquidity, and broker execution conditions may cause the actual exit price and final loss to differ from the theoretical value.

The fixed SL does not limit the loss to a fixed amount in USD.

Time-Based Recovery

If a Basket does not reach its normal profit target and remains open for a long period, the exit target changes according to Basket age.

Less than 14 days: Normal Basket profit target

Normal Basket profit target 14 days or more: Exit when the total Basket result recovers to approximately break-even

Exit when the total Basket result recovers to approximately break-even 60 days or more: Exit when the loss narrows to approximately -USD 300 equivalent × Basket LotScale

Exit when the loss narrows to approximately -USD 300 equivalent × Basket LotScale 120 days or more: Attempt to close all positions at market

The EA does not immediately close the Basket at -USD 300 when it reaches day 60.

After day 60, the Basket remains open until the loss narrows to the LotScale-adjusted threshold. If the market does not recover, the floating loss may remain much larger than that threshold.

The 120-day Hard Stop is not a fixed maximum-loss function. Rapid movement, spread expansion, slippage, market closure, communication failure, or broker rejection may result in a larger loss or delayed closing.

Recovery Periods With No New Trades

After the Basket reaches the maximum of seven positions, no further positions are added.

The EA then continues managing the active Basket until a Recovery or exit condition is reached. During this period, there may be no new trade deals for several days or weeks.

No new trades does not necessarily mean that the EA has stopped.

Basket PnL

Basket age

Recovery state

Exit conditions

Saved state and broker positions

Owner and Ledger state

In the January 2018 through April 2026 backtest, the waiting periods after reaching seven positions were:

Observed cases: 109

109 Median: approximately 0.91 days

approximately 0.91 days 90% of cases: approximately 10.8 days or less

approximately 10.8 days or less 14 days or more: 5 cases, approximately 0.60 cases per year

5 cases, approximately 0.60 cases per year 30 days or more: 2 cases, approximately 0.24 cases per year

2 cases, approximately 0.24 cases per year Longest observed period: approximately 36.24 days

Historically, waits of 14 days or more occurred on average about once every 1.7 years, and waits of 30 days or more occurred about once every 4.2 years.

These are historical backtest observations only. They do not guarantee future frequency, recovery duration, maximum duration, or final result. A future waiting period may exceed the historical maximum of 36.24 days.

Even when there are no new deals, floating PnL, swap, required margin, free margin, margin level, and stopout risk continue to change.

How to End a Long Recovery Wait Manually

The intended strategy is to keep the EA running and wait for the Basket to reach a Recovery or exit condition.

However, if you no longer accept the holding period, floating loss, or capital lock-up, you may close the entire current Basket manually and restart from a flat account state.

Keep the EA attached to the chart. Keep Algo Trading enabled. Set InpTradingEnabled=false. Manually close every position belonging to the current Amplix Basket. Confirm that Positions, Pending Orders, and Active Basket are all zero. Use Reset in the EA Inputs window to restore the default values. Restart the EA with InpTradingEnabled=true.

Do not close only part of the Basket.

A manual reset realizes the current floating PnL, swap, commission, and fees. In many cases this means realizing a loss and giving up any future recovery that might otherwise have occurred.

Performance after a manual reset will differ from the official backtest.

After the reset, the EA is ready to start a new Basket, but the next entry still depends on a valid trading signal. A new trade is not guaranteed immediately or within any specific period.

LotScale

InpLotScale multiplies the official lot ladder.

LotScale 0.1: Proportional reference capital of approximately USD 200

Proportional reference capital of approximately USD 200 LotScale 0.5: Proportional reference capital of approximately USD 1,000

Proportional reference capital of approximately USD 1,000 LotScale 1.0: Proportional reference capital of approximately USD 2,000

Proportional reference capital of approximately USD 2,000 LotScale 2.0: Proportional reference capital of approximately USD 4,000

Changing LotScale changes profit, floating loss, drawdown, and margin exposure relative to the official backtest.

To trade below 0.01 lot, the broker must support exact volumes such as 0.001 or 0.005 lot. In the official EURUSD M5 operating path, the EA does not automatically round an unsupported lot upward or replace it with another value.

Multiple Instances and Magic Number

The officially recommended setup is one EURUSD M5 instance per account.

If you use multiple EAs or multiple Amplix instances on the same account, assign a different Magic Number to each instance.

Using the same Symbol and Magic Number on multiple charts may create conflicts in position, Basket, Owner, and saved-state identification.

Status Panel

The Status Panel is displayed continuously while the EA is attached to the chart.

Trading and New Entries status

Owner status

Basket status

Direction

Position count and total volume

Current LotScale and Next Basket LotScale

Basket age

Basket PnL and Target

Account Currency

Reference Capital

Balance and Equity

Balance Ratio and Equity Ratio

Basket Ledger

Capital Status

Recovery state

Warning

Product warnings are displayed in the Warning= field and recorded in the MT5 Experts log.

Margin, Free Margin, and Margin Level are not displayed in the Status Panel. Check them in the MT5 Toolbox / Trade tab.

Supported Scope and Compatibility Context

EURUSD M5 is the only officially recommended and performance-tested configuration.

For platform compatibility, the MQL5 Market version may technically operate on other valid symbols and timeframes.

Outside EURUSD M5, the EA uses a Compatibility Context based on the current chart symbol and timeframe. These combinations have not been optimized, long-term performance-tested, or assigned an officially recommended capital level.

Technical operation on another symbol or timeframe does not mean that the configuration is profitable, safe, validated, or recommended.

For live trading, use EURUSD M5 only.

Official Long-Term Backtest

The official long-term test below is a Generated Every Tick backtest based on broker-provided minute history from IC Markets.

It is not a true real-tick test covering the entire 2018–2026 period.

MQL5 Market Version 1.03 preserves the same certified order, deal, and Basket path as the canonical EURUSD M5 core under the official operating context.

Period: 2018-01-01 to 2026-04-30

2018-01-01 to 2026-04-30 Initial Deposit: USD 2,000

USD 2,000 Leverage: 1:25

1:25 Final Balance: USD 6,468.72

USD 6,468.72 Net Profit: USD 4,468.72

USD 4,468.72 Total Return: 223.44%

223.44% CAGR: 15.14%

15.14% Closed Baskets: 8,074

8,074 Winning / Losing Baskets: 8,067 / 7

8,067 / 7 Basket Win Rate: 99.91%

99.91% Longest Basket: 37.42 days

37.42 days 14-day / 60-day Recovery: 7 / 0

7 / 0 120-day Hard Stop: 0

0 Maximum Equity Drawdown: USD 686.94

USD 686.94 Minimum Margin Level: 227.31%

227.31% Stopout / Margin Block: 0 / 0

Maximum Equity Drawdown is the MT5 peak-to-trough decline in account equity. It is not a direct measurement of the maximum floating loss of one Basket and does not define a maximum-loss limit.

Two positions remained open at the end of the test and were closed by the MT5 Strategy Tester. Their result is included in the figures above.

Backtests are simulations based on historical data. They are not live results and do not guarantee future profit, win rate, maximum loss, recovery duration, or account survival.

Important Risks

EURUSD Amplix M5 is a high-risk EA that includes averaging and martingale-style elements.

Long-lasting one-directional trends

Rapid price movement

Market gaps

Spread expansion

Low liquidity

Slippage

Increasing swap costs

Communication failure

VPS or MT5 downtime

Broker order rejection

Changes in margin requirements

The EA does not provide a public News Filter.

If Algo Trading is disabled or the EA is removed while a Basket is open, automatic management—including additional positions, normal exits, Recovery, fixed SL, and Hard Stop—will stop.

Do not judge the risk of this EA by win rate alone.

Before Live Use

Read the complete product description and risk information

Test the EA on a Hedging demo account

Attach it to EURUSD M5

Start with the default Inputs and no external set file

Understand the recommended capital and maximum volume

Check the broker's minimum lot, spread, swap, and commission

Use a VPS or another stable always-on environment

Confirm that you can tolerate floating loss with all seven positions

Understand that long periods with no new trades may occur

Decide in advance how you will handle a long-held Basket

Confirm that the Magic Number does not conflict with another EA or instance

This EA is intended for users who understand recovery-style martingale risk and can maintain sufficient free margin.

This product does not guarantee profit. All decisions regarding use, capital allocation, stopping, and manual closing remain the user's responsibility.