Economic news on chart

Visualization of the economic events on the chart

Multifunctional utility: 66+ functions, including this indicator | Contact me if you have any questions | MT4 version The indicator draws a vertical lines, showing you when economic news are coming.

In the input settings you can adjust:

Only for the current Symbol : if true, only events for the selected symbol will be displayed.

: if true, only will be displayed. Show past events : if true, past events will remain on the chart.

: if true, will remain on the chart. Color : separately for 3 types of events.

separately for 3 types of events. Broker time from GMT: set the time difference of your broker, compared to the Greenwich Mean Time.

set the time difference of your broker, compared to the Greenwich Mean Time. You can use [Auto time synchronization] option instead: time will be synchronized if the market is open.

option instead: time will be synchronized if the market is open. When setting the time manually:

Broker's time can be checked on the 'Market watch' (View -> Market Watch);

If GMT = 17:30, and the broker's time = 19:30: value should be +2 (hours).

If GMT = 17:30, and the broker's time = 16:30: value should be -1 (hour).

The program file should be placed to the "Experts" folder.

The tool needs your permission to access an external news website: