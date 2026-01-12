FreelanceSections

Development of a Robust Forex Expert Advisor with Two Complementary Strategies (No Grid, No Martingale)

MQL5 Indicators Experts Forex Trading robot/indicator debugging Strategy optimization Statistics and mathematics

Specification

I am looking for an experienced MQL4/MQL5 developer to build a fully automated Forex Expert Advisor (EA) designed to run 24/5 on a VPS, using two complementary trading strategies, historically used and globally applied in the Forex market, implemented inside a single EA.

The main focus of this project is robustness, simplicity, and long-term survivability, not unrealistic or aggressive performance.

General Requirements (MANDATORY)

The EA must strictly comply with the following rules:

  • ❌ No grid trading (any form)

  • ❌ No martingale or recovery logic

  • ❌ No internal hedging

  • ❌ No lot size increase after losses

  • ❌ No hidden money management

  • ✔ Fixed risk per trade (% of equity)

  • ✔ Every trade must have a Stop Loss

  • ✔ EA must be suitable for real trading conditions (spread, slippage, latency)

  • ✔ Clean, well-structured, and commented code

  • ✔ The EA must include a configurable news filter to prevent trading during high-impact economic news events.

🚨 Delivery of the full source code (.mq4 or .mq5) is mandatory and non-negotiable.

Trading Environment

  • Market: Forex

  • Execution: VPS 24/5

  • Broker type: ECN / Raw spread /Standard

  • Symbols: Major pairs only
    (EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD)

  • Timeframes: M5, M15 and/or M30

EA Architecture

The EA must contain TWO independent strategies within the same EA, each one enabled or disabled via input parameters.

The strategies must:

  • Operate independently

  • Respect their own logic and filters

  • Share only the global risk management rules

📌 STRATEGY 1 – STATISTICAL MEAN REVERSION (CORE STRATEGY)

Concept

A statistical mean reversion strategy based on Bollinger Bands, widely used by market makers and quantitative systems in the Forex market.

The strategy trades excessive price deviations from the mean while avoiding strong trending conditions.

STRATEGY 2 – DONCHIAN CHANNEL BREAKOUT (MOMENTUM)

Concept

A momentum and volatility expansion strategy based on the Donchian Channel, historically used by CTAs and systematic traders since the 1970s.


Testing and Refinement (Mandatory)

The developer must:

  • Refine the strategies while respecting the described logic

  • Perform backtesting with realistic spread

  • Avoid overfitting

  • Deliver balanced default parameters

Deliverables

  • ✔ Full source code (.mq4 or .mq5)

  • ✔ Compiled file (.ex4 or .ex5)

  • ✔ Default preset (.set)

  • ✔ Realistic backtest report

  • ✔ Well-commented and organized code

Final Notes

I am not looking for a “holy grail” EA.
I am looking for a system that is:

  • simple

  • classical

  • robust

  • sustainable

  • suitable for VPS 24/5 operation

Any attempt to introduce grid, martingale, or recovery logic invalidates the project.

✅ This project is intended for professional developers only.




