Create EA or TradingView strategy for Fibonacci Retracement strategy. 50+ USD I want to create Fib Retracement strategy in EA or TradingView strategy. I should work in 1 min TF with XAUUSD and Use golden zone of fib which is 0.613 for retracement. I can share video of strategy. I will only complete order after doing proper backtesting of strategy. In my manual backtesting it has win rate of 75% and risk to reward ratio of 1:1.5 to 1:1.7 So yes strategy is working fine. You have knowledge of

Need EA for XAUUSD with low drawdown. 50+ USD Hello, I want to create 1 EA which works on Gold with low drawdown and good returns. Monthly 3-5% returns is fine but I need as much as low drawdown. First I need this EA. If this works well I will give more orders for more EAs. Explain me strategy of EA. If possible include 3-4 trading strategies to make it more powerful and good to use. I don't Grid, Martingale or any gambling EAs. Send me EA for demo first. I

I want EA which has low drawdown and works in XAUUSD. I need very low drawdown. Scalper EA is preferable. 30+ USD Hello, I want to create 1 EA which works on Gold with low drawdown and good returns. Monthly 3-5% returns is fine but I need as much as low drawdown. First I need this EA. If this works well I will give more orders for more EAs. I don't Grid, Martingale or any gambling EAs. Send me EA for demo first. I perform proper backtesting with Real Ticks only. If I like it I will purchase. If you have any existing EA like this

Expert Advisor Using Strength, RSI & Pivot Point Indicators 30 - 31 USD Hello, I need an Expert Advisor (EA) developed using a combination of three indicators : Strength Indicator RSI Pivot Points The detailed strategy will be shared after you apply for this job . The EA must work properly in the Strategy Tester , so we can verify that entries and exits are executed correctly. I have attached an image showing how the indicators look on the chart. Please apply only if you are confident

Wwmwangi# 30 - 200 USD I need an Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5. Symbol: - XAUUSD (Gold vs USD) Timeframe: - M15 Strategy Logic: - Buy when price closes above EMA 50 and RSI(14) is below 30 - Sell when price closes below EMA 50 and RSI(14) is above 70 - Entry only on candle close Trade Management: - Auto lot based on risk percentage (input adjustable) - Risk per trade: input (default 1%) - Stop Loss: 300 points (input adjustable) -

Want to Buy ready made Profitable MT5 EA Today (now) 4000+ USD I want to buy the EA today, Provide me with demo ex5, proof of profitability and Proof that the EA is profitable in your application. *NO Martingale* or Avaraging down

MT4 Expert Advisor – Low Risk, No Martingale, Proper Risk Management 30+ USD I am looking for a professional MQL4 developer to build a fully automated MT4 Expert Advisor (EA) for XAUUSD (Gold only). PLATFORM: - MetaTrader 4 (MT4) - Broker: Hankotrade (ECN conditions) - Symbol: XAUUSD only GENERAL RULES: - Fully automated EA (no manual confirmation required) - NO martingale - NO grid - NO hedging - One trade at a time - Works on live and demo accounts - Must allow manual stop/disable at any

High-frequency EA Bot fully automated 50+ USD I am seeking a highly skilled developer to build a fully functional automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MQL5)- XAUUSD fast in and out EA scalper that opens multiple trades following trend, uses dynamic lot sizing, and has to be – 24/5 unlimited. require the development of a high-speed, continuous fully automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, optimized for live trading on ICmarkets. The EA must

Looking for Ruled-Based MT4 EA for EURUSD - NY Trading Session - PropFirm Rules - Strict Risk Management (No Martingale) 400 - 700 USD Me encuentro en busca de un desarrollador MT4 para crear un EA totalmente basado en reglas enfocadas en Propfirms (Específicamente en The5ers) para operar el activo EURUSD. Cuento con un documento detallado con reglas de contexto, eventos, ejecución y gestión operativa. Necesito código limpio, sin margintale, sin grid; con control de reducción orientado a abrir y cerrar posiciones durante el horario de la sesión de