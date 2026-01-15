Professional Required: Full MT4 Server Enterprise Setup - 100% Manual Price Control & Full Administrator Rights
MQL5 Other
Specification
I am looking for a professional expert to set up a COMPLETE MT4 FULL SERVER ENTERPRISE (Must be a standalone Full Server, absolutely NOT a White Label). The final result must be 100% identical in functionality to the professional admin manipulation systems seen in private server videos.
Mandatory Project Requirements:
1. Full Enterprise Admin Control:
Deliver a fully functional MT4 Manager with absolute Full Administrator permissions.
Total ability to create, delete, and modify client accounts (Balance, Credit, Leverage, Group settings).
Total ability to edit, open, or close any live trades manually at any time.
2. Price Manipulation & Synchronization (The Mirror Condition):
Manual Control: I must have the tools to change Bid/Ask prices manually for any symbol.
Real-Time Sync: Any price change made in the Manager must reflect on the MT4 Mobile App instantly (Less than 1-second delay).
Integration of Virtual Dealer Plugin or similar server-side tools for manual price spiking, freezing, and feeding.
3. Full Server Enterprise Core Files:
The developer MUST provide the complete server directory, specifically the mt4srv.exe, Config, Bases, and History folders.
The Full Server must be hosted on a high-performance VPS and be accessible globally via a dedicated IP.
4. Brand Customization:
Full ability to customize and register the Server Name that appears when users search in the MT4 Mobile directory.
Payment & Verification Terms (Strict):
Live Demo Required: Before I accept any offer, you must provide a live test. You will give me login details to a test account to check on my phone, and I must see you changing prices in real-time.
Zero Tolerance: This is a Full Server Enterprise request. If the system behaves like a restricted White Label or if the mobile app sync is delayed, a full refund will be requested.
Final Delivery: The project is only complete when I have the full files and I am 100% capable of performing all manipulation tasks myself.
Project information
Budget
500+ USD
Deadline
from 1 to 3 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders2
Arbitrage count0