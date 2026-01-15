Similar orders

Custom criterion developping 30 USD Hello everyone, I’m looking to develop a custom optimization criterion for my EA based on a Supertrend clustering and I’m seeking a freelance developer who can implement this for MT5. The goal is to identify parameter sets that are the most profitable, consistent, and well controlled (DD). My focus is on robustness, stable performance, and realistic drawdown behavior. I have already created custom criterions (such as

MT5 Trading Robot – SMA 5/9, Only Normal Cross, Manual Lot & Stop Loss 50 - 150 USD I need a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor based on SMA 5/9 crossover: - Only one position at a time. - Close & reverse on opposite SMA cross. - No trading on very large breakout candles. - Stop Loss mandatory, 20-50 pips. - Manual lot size and manual timeframe. - EA must be clean, optimized, stable for Gold and Forex. Attached file contains full EA specification for development

Integrate MT4 license into my PHP website! 30 - 200 USD Hi, I'm looking for an experienced programmer that is able to implement a license verification tool on my PHP website. Here is how it will mainly work. After payment, the customer can install the EX4 file on a specific number of PC's. Everything will be automated meaning that once the customer pays for a product on my website, he gets a verification key that will work on the EX4 file. Or if you already have an

I need a developer that can develop a Blockchain DEX platform 70 - 100 USD Hello, How are you doing? I need someoene who is familiar with Blockchain. I have a stable coins i used for betting, I will need to create a gaming token. I need a developer who can design and develop a game token that integrates seamlessly with my existing frontend application built in React. Kindly bid if this is what you can do. Thanks

I need an FXDreema developer 30+ USD Hello, How are you doing? i need a developer who can help me work on my FXDreema project. I did an extensive back testing and come up with an edge wich i would like to automate, it's a mechanical strategy that waits for a session sweep, wait for certain confluences and then a 5min FVG. Kindly bid if this is what you can do. Thanks

I need an expert Ninjatrader8 developer 30 USD I have an indicator i need automated i use it manually and it plots arrows. Can you automate it for my Ninjatrader8? Do you need to see file? Expert Ninjatrader Developer can Bid for this project

Make an EA from reverse engineering, observing, trade history reports from last 2 months 34 - 680 USD I am seeking a highly experienced MT4/MT5 developer to analyze my trade history and replicate the trading strategy into a new Expert Advisor. The developer must have proven experience in strategy reverse-engineering, trade data analysis, and EA development across various trading methodologies. Strong familiarity with EURUSD trading behavior and chart analysis is essential. Please keep on mind we don't have physical

Premium Trading Website for Sale – NeuroTraderX.com (Ready-Made Signal Business) 2000 - 3000 USD 🔥 Premium Trading Website for Sale – NeuroTraderX.com (Ready-Made Signal Business) NeuroTraderX.com is a professionally branded, fully functional trading website designed specifically for Forex / Crypto / Indices traders, signal providers, and prop-firm traders who want to monetize their trading immediately without building everything from scratch. This is not just a website — it’s a complete trading business