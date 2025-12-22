Similar orders

MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) için Expert Advisor geliştirecek TÜRK MQL5 yazılımcı arıyorum. 100 - 300 USD MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) için Expert Advisor geliştirecek TÜRK MQL5 yazılımcı arıyorum. 📌 Gereksinimler: - MQL5 diline hâkim (MT5 native) - Daha önce çalışır EA / indikatör teslim etmiş - Temiz, modüler ve yorumlu kod yazabilen - Debug ve backtest sürecine destek verebilen - Kaynak kodu (.mq5) teslim edebilen 📌 EA Özeti: - Kendi stratejime uygun işlem alacak - Xauusd ve SPX500 işlem alacak. - Günlük bias kontrolü

Mt5 mobile with delayed charts ios 100+ USD Looking for a developer to make mobile MT5 with delayed charts can choose the day and will work exactly like normal metatrader, even lot size the profit and losses and everything can add capital etc

Expert advisor for back testing 30 - 150 USD Title: Development of MT4/MT5 Expert Advisor for NASDAQ Hedging Strategy with Optimization & Backtesting Description: I am seeking an experienced MetaTrader 4/5 (MT4/MT5) developer to build a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) based on a specific NASDAQ hedging strategy. The EA will run on two separate accounts simultaneously with randomized hedging logic. All timing references are in New York Time (UTC-5) . Trading

Pazuzu 30+ USD generate or create me a python coded file that has mql5 language requirements for a trading bot under the following instructions. the bot must execute trades if necessary the bot must trade 24/7 the bot must trade gold and currency the bot must make unlimited profit hourly the bot must enter market with caution after market analysis of 98 percent of clear trade

Request to Develop Custom Crypto Trading EA for MT5 The EA should allow me to schedule buy or sell orders at specific times during the day. 30 - 100 USD I hope this message finds you well. I am looking to develop a custom Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) and would like your assistance. Here is a detailed description of what I need: Trading Instrument: Cryptocurrencies (e.g., BTC/USD, ETH/USD) Trading Style: Scalping and intraday/day trading Short-term trades based on precise market timing Key Features Required: Time-Based Entry: The EA should allow me to