FreelanceSections

写交易XAUUSDc脚本的

MQL5 Experts Scripts Futures

Specification

If you have relevant reference software, you can use it to specify the parameters. I can provide this information. If you are interested, please contact me privately for more details.

Responded

1
Developer 1
Rating
(392)
Projects
542
40%
Arbitration
30
57% / 3%
Overdue
57
11%
Free
Published: 11 codes
2
Developer 2
Rating
(16)
Projects
19
11%
Arbitration
4
25% / 50%
Overdue
1
5%
Working
3
Developer 3
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
4
Developer 4
Rating
(15)
Projects
34
24%
Arbitration
4
0% / 50%
Overdue
2
6%
Working
5
Developer 5
Rating
(2279)
Projects
2873
63%
Arbitration
121
45% / 26%
Overdue
429
15%
Free
6
Developer 6
Rating
(2622)
Projects
3326
67%
Arbitration
77
48% / 14%
Overdue
342
10%
Free
Published: 1 code
7
Developer 7
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
8
Developer 8
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
9
Developer 9
Rating
(163)
Projects
236
32%
Arbitration
30
27% / 30%
Overdue
26
11%
Free
10
Developer 10
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
11
Developer 11
Rating
(1)
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
Similar orders
MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) için Expert Advisor geliştirecek TÜRK MQL5 yazılımcı arıyorum. 100 - 300 USD
MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) için Expert Advisor geliştirecek TÜRK MQL5 yazılımcı arıyorum. 📌 Gereksinimler: - MQL5 diline hâkim (MT5 native) - Daha önce çalışır EA / indikatör teslim etmiş - Temiz, modüler ve yorumlu kod yazabilen - Debug ve backtest sürecine destek verebilen - Kaynak kodu (.mq5) teslim edebilen 📌 EA Özeti: - Kendi stratejime uygun işlem alacak - Xauusd ve SPX500 işlem alacak. - Günlük bias kontrolü
Mt5 mobile with delayed charts ios 100+ USD
Looking for a developer to make mobile MT5 with delayed charts can choose the day and will work exactly like normal metatrader, even lot size the profit and losses and everything can add capital etc
Expert advisor for back testing 30 - 150 USD
Title: Development of MT4/MT5 Expert Advisor for NASDAQ Hedging Strategy with Optimization & Backtesting Description: I am seeking an experienced MetaTrader 4/5 (MT4/MT5) developer to build a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) based on a specific NASDAQ hedging strategy. The EA will run on two separate accounts simultaneously with randomized hedging logic. All timing references are in New York Time (UTC-5) . Trading
Pazuzu 30+ USD
generate or create me a python coded file that has mql5 language requirements for a trading bot under the following instructions. the bot must execute trades if necessary the bot must trade 24/7 the bot must trade gold and currency the bot must make unlimited profit hourly the bot must enter market with caution after market analysis of 98 percent of clear trade
Request to Develop Custom Crypto Trading EA for MT5 The EA should allow me to schedule buy or sell orders at specific times during the day. 30 - 100 USD
I hope this message finds you well. I am looking to develop a custom Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) and would like your assistance. Here is a detailed description of what I need: Trading Instrument: Cryptocurrencies (e.g., BTC/USD, ETH/USD) Trading Style: Scalping and intraday/day trading Short-term trades based on precise market timing Key Features Required: Time-Based Entry: The EA should allow me to
Looking for a simple EA for XAUUSD 50+ USD
Hi Developers, I am looking for a simple EA to trade XAUUSD. - no martingale / grid - price action and potential indicators based on Developers experience - 1M / 5M TF - testing and feedback cycles - risk management - profitability - source code if possible - session filter Looking forward hearing from you! Best regards, Dominik

Project information

Budget
30 - 200 USD

Customer

Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0