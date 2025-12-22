Hi, I am looking for a bot to enter trades on MACD-Histogram Divergences.

I would like it to have the following:

Divergence length (in bars) either adjustable or set to my specification length.

Pivot period and pivot points to check again adjustable or set to my specification.

Entry is on close of the divergence confirmation bar - when the MACD H ticks up / down from the indicator low / high and closes there.

SL and TP will be a percentage to and from the low / high of entry bar.

Would only like to take trades between certain hours.

Lines drawn on price to indicate the divergence.

Pairs, trading hours, pretty much all of the above, being editable by me going into the code and adjusting the numbers according (if that is possible).

I have everything as I would like in Pine Editor if that can be any help to you.

The lot is calculated as a percentage of the balance relative to the SL.



