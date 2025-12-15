Specification
Hi guys looking for a reversal indicator (including a strategy for it) that places signals on chart (will attach screenshots below for reference and have a look at them before applying)
Signals must he placed at candle close without shift and not repaint.
Since I'm offering a high budget I want everything to run smoothly in these steps
1. Send screenahots of it
2. I'll give you feedback what to change or we'll skip to stage 3
3. Short period demo
4. Deposite send full version and close deal.
That will allow safety for both us I know I'm getting something thay is good for me and I can't run away without paying and stay with indicator
I have many other projects and know some other traders so this can turn into a long term relationship
Project information
Budget
50 - 250 USD
Deadline
to 3 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders14
Arbitrage count0