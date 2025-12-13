FreelanceSections

MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) için Expert Advisor geliştirecek TÜRK MQL5 yazılımcı arıyorum.

MQL5 Experts Trading robot/indicator debugging Strategy optimization C++ Python C# Futures

Specification

MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) için Expert Advisor geliştirecek

TÜRK MQL5 yazılımcı arıyorum.


📌 Gereksinimler:

- MQL5 diline hâkim (MT5 native)

- Daha önce çalışır EA / indikatör teslim etmiş

- Temiz, modüler ve yorumlu kod yazabilen

- Debug ve backtest sürecine destek verebilen

- Kaynak kodu (.mq5) teslim edebilen


📌 EA Özeti:

- Kendi stratejime uygun işlem alacak

- Xauusd ve SPX500 işlem alacak.

- Günlük bias kontrolü yapabilecek.

- OrderFlow işlem alacak

- Giriş/çıkış kuralları net şekilde tarafımdan verilecektir

- Risk yönetimi, SL/TP, filtreler olacaktır

- Panel / input ayarları bulunacaktır


📌 İletişim:

- Türkçe iletişim tercih sebebidir

- Teslim sonrası küçük revizyonlara açık olmalı


Lütfen daha önce yaptığınız MQL5 işlerinden

örnek veya ekran görüntüsü paylaşınız.




Responded

1
Developer 1
Rating
(102)
Projects
154
20%
Arbitration
22
9% / 77%
Overdue
14
9%
Loaded
2
Developer 2
Rating
(2279)
Projects
2873
63%
Arbitration
121
45% / 26%
Overdue
429
15%
Free
3
Developer 3
Rating
(55)
Projects
80
23%
Arbitration
24
13% / 58%
Overdue
7
9%
Working
4
Developer 4
Rating
(432)
Projects
684
34%
Arbitration
32
72% / 9%
Overdue
22
3%
Free
5
Developer 5
Rating
(8)
Projects
11
0%
Arbitration
5
40% / 60%
Overdue
2
18%
Free
6
Developer 6
Rating
(31)
Projects
35
34%
Arbitration
4
0% / 50%
Overdue
0
Working
Published: 2 codes
7
Developer 7
Rating
(27)
Projects
29
7%
Arbitration
11
9% / 64%
Overdue
0
Busy
8
Developer 8
Rating
(4)
Projects
6
0%
Arbitration
1
100% / 0%
Overdue
2
33%
Working
9
Developer 9
Rating
(15)
Projects
34
24%
Arbitration
4
0% / 50%
Overdue
2
6%
Working
10
Developer 10
Rating
(488)
Projects
947
75%
Arbitration
26
19% / 65%
Overdue
100
11%
Loaded
Published: 1 article, 6 codes
11
Developer 11
Rating
(159)
Projects
284
35%
Arbitration
17
24% / 59%
Overdue
42
15%
Loaded
12
Developer 12
Rating
(539)
Projects
618
33%
Arbitration
35
37% / 49%
Overdue
10
2%
Busy
13
Developer 13
Rating
(6)
Projects
8
0%
Arbitration
7
14% / 86%
Overdue
0
Free
14
Developer 14
Rating
(292)
Projects
469
39%
Arbitration
101
41% / 23%
Overdue
77
16%
Loaded
Published: 2 codes
15
Developer 15
Rating
(6)
Projects
8
0%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
16
Developer 16
Rating
(5)
Projects
4
0%
Arbitration
2
50% / 50%
Overdue
2
50%
Free
17
Developer 17
Rating
(13)
Projects
16
6%
Arbitration
8
38% / 38%
Overdue
2
13%
Working
18
Developer 18
Rating
(1)
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
19
Developer 19
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
20
Developer 20
Rating
(74)
Projects
79
6%
Arbitration
46
11% / 54%
Overdue
7
9%
Working
21
Developer 21
Rating
(509)
Projects
546
53%
Arbitration
13
69% / 15%
Overdue
3
1%
Free
22
Developer 22
Rating
(5)
Projects
5
0%
Arbitration
5
0% / 40%
Overdue
0
Free
23
Developer 23
Rating
(5)
Projects
5
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
1
20%
Working
Project information

Budget
100 - 300 USD

Customer

Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0