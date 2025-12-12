FreelanceSections

Pablo killer

MQL5 Indicators Experts Python

Specification

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ScalperEA.mq5                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Template"
#property version   "1.00"
#property strict

input int    FastEMA = 8;
input int    SlowEMA = 21;
input int    AtrPeriod = 14;
input double StopAtrMult = 1.2;
input double TpAtrMult = 1.0;
input double RiskPercent = 0.5; // percent account risk per trade
input int    Magic = 123456;
input double Lots = 0.01;

double EMAFast[], EMASlow[], ATRArr[];

int OnInit()
{
  SetIndexBuffer(0, EMAFast);
  SetIndexBuffer(1, EMASlow);
  // nothing to set for ATR; we'll compute using iATR
  return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}

void OnTick()
{
  // get last two closed candles
  int shift = 1; // last closed bar
  double fast_prev = iMA(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, FastEMA, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, shift+1);
  double fast_last = iMA(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, FastEMA, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, shift);
  double slow_prev = iMA(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, SlowEMA, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, shift+1);
  double slow_last = iMA(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, SlowEMA, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, shift);
  double atr = iATR(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, AtrPeriod, shift);

  if (atr <= 0) return;

  // simple crossover signals
  if (fast_prev <= slow_prev && fast_last > slow_last)
  {
    // buy signal
    double entry = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_BID); // or use Ask for buy market entry
    double stop = entry - StopAtrMult * atr;
    double tp = entry + TpAtrMult * atr;
    double lots = Lots;
    // optionally compute lots from RiskPercent and stop distance
    // place market buy
    trade_buy(lots, stop, tp);
  }
  else if (fast_prev >= slow_prev && fast_last < slow_last)
  {
    // sell signal
    double entry = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_ASK);
    double stop = entry + StopAtrMult * atr;
    double tp = entry - TpAtrMult * atr;
    trade_sell(Lots, stop, tp);
  }
}

void trade_buy(double lots, double stop, double tp)
{
  MqlTradeRequest req;
  MqlTradeResult res;
  ZeroMemory(req);
  req.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL;
  req.symbol = _Symbol;
  req.volume = lots;
  req.type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY;
  req.price = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_ASK);
  req.sl = stop;
  req.tp = tp;
  req.deviation = 5;
  req.magic = Magic;
  OrderSend(req, res);
}

void trade_sell(double lots, double stop, double tp)
{
  MqlTradeRequest req;
  MqlTradeResult res;
  ZeroMemory(req);
  req.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL;
  req.symbol = _Symbol;
  req.volume = lots;
  req.type = ORDER_TYPE_SELL;
  req.price = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_BID);
  req.sl = stop;
  req.tp = tp;
  req.deviation = 5;
  req.magic = Magic;
  OrderSend(req, res);
}

Responded

1
Developer 1
Rating
(15)
Projects
20
0%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
4
20%
Working
2
Developer 2
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
3
Developer 3
Rating
(488)
Projects
947
75%
Arbitration
26
19% / 65%
Overdue
100
11%
Loaded
Published: 1 article, 6 codes
4
Developer 4
Rating
(48)
Projects
61
21%
Arbitration
11
27% / 55%
Overdue
5
8%
Free
5
Developer 5
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
6
Developer 6
Rating
(31)
Projects
35
34%
Arbitration
4
0% / 50%
Overdue
0
Working
Published: 2 codes
7
Developer 7
Rating
(246)
Projects
253
30%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
3
1%
Free
Published: 2 codes
8
Developer 8
Rating
(5)
Projects
7
0%
Arbitration
3
33% / 33%
Overdue
3
43%
Busy
9
Developer 9
Rating
(13)
Projects
16
6%
Arbitration
8
38% / 38%
Overdue
2
13%
Working
10
Developer 10
Rating
(5)
Projects
8
13%
Arbitration
3
0% / 33%
Overdue
2
25%
Free
Published: 1 code
11
Developer 11
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
12
Developer 12
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
13
Developer 13
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
An Expert Advidsor Based on All strategy 100+ USD
"Hello! I am an experienced programmer specializing in automated trading software for MetaTrader 4 (MQL4) and MetaTrader 5 (MQL5). My goal is to help traders turn their manual strategies into fully automated robots (Expert Advisors) and custom indicators. My services include: Developing Expert Advisors (EA) from scratch based on your strategy. Creating Custom Indicators and Scripts. Modifying existing EAs (adding
Want to do a strategy on tradingview 30+ USD
I have a simple strategy that need coding on tradingview Strategy using high low at seleted time and when breakout to entry buy sell. Everything will be explained on private
Enhance current EA 200+ USD
I am looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to modify and enhance my existing Expert Advisor, "Gold Levels Trader". The current version has a low win rate (~30%) and issues with ATR-based Stop Loss execution. I want to replace the current "pips drop/rise" logic with Fibonacci Retracement levels for entry signals, implement a Daily Drawdown Limit , and add Pending Orders functionality
I want bot which transfer crypto from one crypto adress to another immediately 30 - 40 USD
I want developer who know how to create bot which immediately transfer specific crypto coin deposit to one crypto address to another specific address in just a second,, if you know about this then only comment on this post
EA devlopser (devlop EA robot as per my logic ) 30+ USD
So the things we need in algorithm of mql5 language EA in mt5 1. Depending on timeframe it can recognise the previous swing high and low 2. Timeframe is 5m,15m,1h,4h 3. It can recognise the basic Market bias that is market is bullish or bearish we can identify using (ema,rsi,basic smc bias,ict bias structure mapping) or use anything to find bias structure 4. EA should have option to change timeframe and change risk
Seeking Expert MT5 Developer for Ultra-Fast Scalping EA 30+ USD
require the development of a high-speed, fully automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 , optimized for live trading on both Deriv and Exness . The EA must be designed for fast execution, low latency, and reliability on real-money accounts , with full compatibility across broker-specific contract specifications, tick sizes, tick values, pricing formats, and volume rules. It should automatically detect
EA masking automatic trades from other EAs and making them look like manual trades in MT5 history 1000+ USD
# Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd. # https://www.mql5.com import importlib . util mt5_spec = importlib . util . find_spec ( "MetaTrader5" ) if mt5_spec is None : mt5 = None else : import MetaTrader5 as mt5 # pyright: ignore[reportMissingImports] def main (): if mt5 is None : print ( "MetaTrader5 module not available" ) return print ( 'Python executable:' , __import__ ( 'sys' ).executable) ok = mt5
Expert Advisor – Automated Forex Trading System (MT5) 500 - 3000 USD
Scope of Work Develop 15 individual Expert Advisors (MT4 and/or MT5) Each EA will have: Unique trade logic and execution rules Configurable inputs (risk %, lot size, TP/SL, filters, sessions, etc.) Clean, modular, well-commented code Error-free compilation Backtest-ready functionality Core Features (Across EAs) Market & pending order execution Risk-based position sizing Time/session filters Trade limits (per day /
MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) için Expert Advisor geliştirecek TÜRK MQL5 yazılımcı arıyorum. 100 - 300 USD
MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) için Expert Advisor geliştirecek TÜRK MQL5 yazılımcı arıyorum. 📌 Gereksinimler: - MQL5 diline hâkim (MT5 native) - Daha önce çalışır EA / indikatör teslim etmiş - Temiz, modüler ve yorumlu kod yazabilen - Debug ve backtest sürecine destek verebilen - Kaynak kodu (.mq5) teslim edebilen 📌 EA Özeti: - Kendi stratejime uygun işlem alacak - Xauusd ve SPX500 işlem alacak. - Günlük bias kontrolü
Market Killer Indicator 30 - 500 USD
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ScalperEA.mq5 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Template" #property version "1.00" #property strict input int FastEMA = 8; input int SlowEMA = 21; input int AtrPeriod = 14; input double StopAtrMult = 1.2; input double TpAtrMult = 1.0; input double RiskPercent = 0.5; // percent account

Project information

Budget
50 - 100 USD

Customer

Placed orders2
Arbitrage count0