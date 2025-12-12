Similar orders

An Expert Advidsor Based on All strategy 100+ USD "Hello! I am an experienced programmer specializing in automated trading software for MetaTrader 4 (MQL4) and MetaTrader 5 (MQL5). My goal is to help traders turn their manual strategies into fully automated robots (Expert Advisors) and custom indicators. My services include: Developing Expert Advisors (EA) from scratch based on your strategy. Creating Custom Indicators and Scripts. Modifying existing EAs (adding

Want to do a strategy on tradingview 30+ USD I have a simple strategy that need coding on tradingview Strategy using high low at seleted time and when breakout to entry buy sell. Everything will be explained on private

Enhance current EA 200+ USD I am looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to modify and enhance my existing Expert Advisor, "Gold Levels Trader". The current version has a low win rate (~30%) and issues with ATR-based Stop Loss execution. I want to replace the current "pips drop/rise" logic with Fibonacci Retracement levels for entry signals, implement a Daily Drawdown Limit , and add Pending Orders functionality

I want bot which transfer crypto from one crypto adress to another immediately 30 - 40 USD I want developer who know how to create bot which immediately transfer specific crypto coin deposit to one crypto address to another specific address in just a second,, if you know about this then only comment on this post

EA devlopser (devlop EA robot as per my logic ) 30+ USD So the things we need in algorithm of mql5 language EA in mt5 1. Depending on timeframe it can recognise the previous swing high and low 2. Timeframe is 5m,15m,1h,4h 3. It can recognise the basic Market bias that is market is bullish or bearish we can identify using (ema,rsi,basic smc bias,ict bias structure mapping) or use anything to find bias structure 4. EA should have option to change timeframe and change risk

Seeking Expert MT5 Developer for Ultra-Fast Scalping EA 30+ USD require the development of a high-speed, fully automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 , optimized for live trading on both Deriv and Exness . The EA must be designed for fast execution, low latency, and reliability on real-money accounts , with full compatibility across broker-specific contract specifications, tick sizes, tick values, pricing formats, and volume rules. It should automatically detect

EA masking automatic trades from other EAs and making them look like manual trades in MT5 history 1000+ USD # Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd. # https://www.mql5.com import importlib . util mt5_spec = importlib . util . find_spec ( "MetaTrader5" ) if mt5_spec is None : mt5 = None else : import MetaTrader5 as mt5 # pyright: ignore[reportMissingImports] def main (): if mt5 is None : print ( "MetaTrader5 module not available" ) return print ( 'Python executable:' , __import__ ( 'sys' ).executable) ok = mt5

Expert Advisor – Automated Forex Trading System (MT5) 500 - 3000 USD Scope of Work Develop 15 individual Expert Advisors (MT4 and/or MT5) Each EA will have: Unique trade logic and execution rules Configurable inputs (risk %, lot size, TP/SL, filters, sessions, etc.) Clean, modular, well-commented code Error-free compilation Backtest-ready functionality Core Features (Across EAs) Market & pending order execution Risk-based position sizing Time/session filters Trade limits (per day /

MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) için Expert Advisor geliştirecek TÜRK MQL5 yazılımcı arıyorum. 100 - 300 USD MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) için Expert Advisor geliştirecek TÜRK MQL5 yazılımcı arıyorum. 📌 Gereksinimler: - MQL5 diline hâkim (MT5 native) - Daha önce çalışır EA / indikatör teslim etmiş - Temiz, modüler ve yorumlu kod yazabilen - Debug ve backtest sürecine destek verebilen - Kaynak kodu (.mq5) teslim edebilen 📌 EA Özeti: - Kendi stratejime uygun işlem alacak - Xauusd ve SPX500 işlem alacak. - Günlük bias kontrolü