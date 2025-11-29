Specification
CORE STRATEGY LOGIC (THIS IS WHAT MAKES MONEY IN 2025)
Primary chart: Renko, 12-tick bricks (fixed, no user change)
Instrument: XAUUSD or GC (auto-detect)
Minimum tick size: 0.10 (standard Gold)
MANDATORY FILTERS – ALL MUST BE TRUE OR NO TRADE
60-minute Trend Filter
SMA(100) on 60-minute chart
Longs only when current price > SMA100 (60-min)
Check the attach file for full project details
