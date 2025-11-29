MQL5 Integration
Specification
I am looking for a Ninjatrader Developer to create ninjatrader indicator using order flow data.
its important to me that you have experience building complex tools with order flow tick data
send your biding if you can handle this project
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
11
0%
Arbitration
5
40% / 60%
Overdue
2
18%
Free
1
Rating
Projects
11
64%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Working
2
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
5
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
3
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
4
Rating
Projects
106
28%
Arbitration
3
33% / 33%
Overdue
2
2%
Working
5
Rating
Projects
29
7%
Arbitration
11
9% / 64%
Overdue
0
Busy
6
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
7
Rating
Projects
15
20%
Arbitration
6
0% / 100%
Overdue
3
20%
Free
8
Rating
Projects
29
21%
Arbitration
20
10% / 50%
Overdue
8
28%
Working
Project information
Budget
100+ USD
Deadline
from 1 to 3 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0