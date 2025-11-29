FreelanceSections

NINJATRADER INDICATOR TOOLS

MQL5 Integration

Specification

I am looking for a Ninjatrader Developer to create ninjatrader indicator using order flow data.

its important to me that you have experience building complex tools  with order flow tick data

send your biding if you can handle this project

Project information

Budget
100+ USD
Deadline
from 1 to 3 day(s)

Customer

Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0