Hello,I believe for this project I will need someone with MQL5 and also Python (or other language, not sure) knowledge to create automations. I am a strategy developer, I create and backtest strategies for EA's. I need to make a leaderboard where I upload many .ini I create to this leaderboard, and have a system set up that does automated backtesting every day across all strategies, so I can monitor in real time perofrmance of multiple strategies and choose the best one to run on Prop Firm challenges. A core part of this project is to be able to automate and convert MT5 data to Prop Firm format. MT5 can give you the individual trades the EA and its strategy, but I need that data to be converted into priop firm specific format, like did the strategy pass or fail the prop firm challenge that day? Please see my video below for a full explanation. I am looking for serious developers who can do this and would like to form a relationship with a developer who can assist with me future needs as well. Thank you and please let me know if you have any questions.

https://www.loom.com/share/3de47fb80c304904bcf338ad078fc844