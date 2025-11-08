FreelanceSections

Wyckoff Spring EA Development Guide

📋 PROJECT OVERVIEW

EA Concept:

A sophisticated EURUSD trading robot based on Wyckoff Method principles, specifically detecting Spring & Upthrust patterns with advanced risk management and hedging capabilities.

🎯 CORE TRADING RULES

1. PATTERN DETECTION SYSTEM

Spring Pattern (Long Entry):

text

CONDITIONS: 1. Identify Support Level (recent swing low) 2. Price breaks BELOW support by 8 pips 3. Quick recovery ABOVE support in same H4 bar 4. Volume spike on break + recovery 5. Close above previous close

Upthrust Pattern (Short Entry):

text 
CONDITIONS:
1. Identify Resistance Level (recent swing high)  
2. Price breaks ABOVE resistance by 8 pips
3. Quick rejection BELOW resistance in same H4 bar
4. Volume spike on break + rejection
5. Close below previous close

2. MARKET CONTEXT FILTERS

Accumulation Phase Detection:

mql5

bool isAccumulationPhase() { // Check last 34 H4 bars - Price range < 1.2 * ATR(14) // Sideways action - Current volume > 1.5 * average volume // Volume spike - Was previous downtrend (close[10] < close[30]) }

Trend Filter (EURUSD Optimized):

mql5 
bool isTrendFilterOK(direction)
{
   // Use H4 timeframe for responsiveness
   - EMA(34) and EMA(8) for trend direction
   - ADX(14) > 22 for trend strength  
   - +DI/-DI for momentum confirmation
   
   // EURUSD specific: Allow counter-trend in weak trends
   if(!strongTrend) return true; // Sideways OK for both
}

⚙️ TECHNICAL IMPLEMENTATION

1. INITIALIZATION SETUP

mql5

int OnInit() { // Trade setup trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(MagicNumber); trade.SetDeviationInPoints(15); trade.SetTypeFilling(ORDER_FILLING_FOK); // EURUSD pip calculation PipSize = (digits == 3 || digits == 5) ? _Point * 10 : _Point; }

2. MAIN EXECUTION FLOW

mql5 
void OnTick()
{
   // Only process on new H4 bar
   if(currentBar == lastBar) return;
   
   // Update indicators
   UpdateATR();
   UpdateDailyReset();
   
   // Manage existing positions
   manageOpenPositions();
   
   // Check new entries
   if(shouldEnterTrade(LONG)) enterLongTrade();
   if(shouldEnterTrade(SHORT)) enterShortTrade();
}

3. ENTRY DECISION TREE

mql5

bool shouldEnterTrade(direction) { // Risk Management if(!riskManagementOK()) return false; // Market Conditions if(!eurusdMarketConditionsOK()) return false; // News Filter if(isEURUSDNewsTime()) return false; // Trade Limits if(!checkTradeLimits()) return false; // Trend Filter if(!isTrendFilterOK(direction)) return false; // Hedging Check if(!EnableHedging && hasOppositePosition(direction)) { if(CloseOppositeOnSignal) closeOppositePositions(direction); else return false; } // Pattern Detection if(direction == LONG) return detectSpringPattern(true) && bullishConfirmation(); else return detectSpringPattern(false) && bearishConfirmation(); }

📊 INDICATOR CONFIGURATION

Required Indicators:

mql5 
// Trend & Momentum
- iMA(PERIOD_H4, 34, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE)      // Main trend
- iMA(PERIOD_H4, 8, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE)       // Fast trend
- iADX(PERIOD_H4, 14, PRICE_CLOSE, MODE_MAIN)       // Trend strength
- iADX(PERIOD_H4, 14, PRICE_CLOSE, MODE_PLUSDI)     // Bull momentum  
- iADX(PERIOD_H4, 14, PRICE_CLOSE, MODE_MINUSDI)    // Bear momentum

// Oscillators
- iRSI(PERIOD_H4, 11, PRICE_CLOSE)                  // Faster RSI for EURUSD
- iStochastic(PERIOD_H4, 11, 3, 3, MODE_SMA, STO_LOWHIGH)
- iWPR(PERIOD_H4, 14)                               // Williams %R

// Volatility & Volume
- iATR(PERIOD_D1, 14)                               // Daily volatility
- CopyTickVolume()                                  // Volume analysis

🎯 PATTERN DETECTION ALGORITHMS

Support/Resistance Detection:

mql5

double findSupportLevel() { // Scan last 21 H4 bars for swing lows for(int i = 3; i <= 15; i++) { if(low[i] < low[i-1] && low[i] < low[i-2] && low[i] < low[i+1] && low[i] < low[i+2] && close[i] > low[i] + 5*PipSize) // Confirmation return low[i]; } return 0; }

Spring Pattern Logic:

mql5 
bool detectSpringPattern(bool forLongTrade)
{
   level = forLongTrade ? findSupport() : findResistance();
   
   // Break level condition
   if(forLongTrade)
      breakLevel = low[1] < level - 8*PipSize;
   else
      breakLevel = high[1] > level + 8*PipSize;
   
   // Quick recovery condition  
   if(forLongTrade)
      quickRecovery = close[0] > level && close[0] > close[1];
   else
      quickRecovery = close[0] < level && close[0] < close[1];
   
   // Volume confirmation
   volumeOK = volume[1] > volume[2] * 1.2 && volume[0] > volume[2] * 0.8;
   
   return (breakLevel && quickRecovery && volumeOK);
}

💰 RISK MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

Position Sizing:

mql5

double calculateLotSize() { riskMoney = AccountBalance() * RiskPercent / 100; // EURUSD specific pip value (~$8.5 per lot) pipValue = 8.5; lot = riskMoney / (StopLossPips * pipValue); // Normalize to broker requirements lot = MathFloor(lot / lotStep) * lotStep; return MathMax(lot, minLot); }

Trade Management:

mql5 
void manageOpenPositions()
{
   for(each position)
   {
      // Breakeven Logic
      if(profitPips >= BreakEvenTriggerPips && SL not set)
         move SL to open + BreakEvenPlusPips;
      
      // Trailing Stop
      if(profitPips >= TrailStartPips)
         move SL to currentPrice - TrailStopPips (for longs);
      
      // Time-based Exit
      if(positionAge > MaxHoldDays)
         close position;
   }
}

🛡️ SAFETY MECHANISMS

News Filter Implementation:

mql5

bool isEURUSDNewsTime() { // Major EURUSD Events - ECB Thursdays (11:00-13:00 GMT) - Fed Wed/Thu (18:00-20:00 GMT) - NFP Fridays (12:00-14:00 GMT) - CPI Days (12:00-14:00 GMT) return isAnyOfTheseEventsActive(); }

Market Condition Checks:

mql5 
bool eurusdMarketConditionsOK()
{
   // Spread check
   if(spread > 0.0002) return false;
   
   // Volatility check  
   if(dailyATR < 0.0004) return false;
   
   // Volume check
   if(currentVolume < 100) return false;
   
   return true;
}

📈 PERFORMANCE OPTIMIZATION TIPS

EURUSD-Specific Tweaks:

  1. Use H4 timeframe - Perfect balance between noise and signal quality

  2. 34 EMA - EURUSD respects this level exceptionally well

  3. 8-pip spring depth - Optimized for EURUSD typical noise

  4. Faster RSI (11) - More responsive to EURUSD momentum shifts

Execution Optimizations:

  1. Process only on new H4 bars - Reduces CPU usage

  2. Pre-calculate indicators - Store in arrays for faster access

  3. Batch position management - Process all positions in single loop

🐛 DEBUGGING & MONITORING

Essential Debug Outputs:

mql5

void enterLongTrade() { Print("EURUSD LONG: ", ask, " | SL:", sl, " | TP:", tp, " | Lots:", lots); // Log pattern details for analysis Print("Spring detected at support: ", supportLevel); Print("Volume spike: ", volume[0], " vs ", volume[1]); }

Key Metrics to Monitor:

  • Pattern detection accuracy

  • News filter effectiveness

  • Trend filter performance

  • Risk management triggers

  • Trade duration statistics

🚀 DEPLOYMENT CHECKLIST

Pre-Live Testing:

  • 2-3 month demo testing

  • Forward test on multiple brokers

  • Verify news filter during major events

  • Test hedging functionality

  • Confirm risk limits work correctly


