MODIFYING AN EXISTING EA USING BANDS, OSCILLATOR, BUY AND SELL ARROWS, FIB ZONES AND ZIGZAG

MQL5 Indicators Experts Forex Trading robot/indicator debugging Strategy optimization

Specification

CREATING A BOT FOR MT4 AND MT5

NOTE THAT MY BUDGET IS FOR BOTH MT4 AND MT5 PLATFORMS . AND BOTH SCENARIOS ARE TO BE IN ONE EA

SCENARIO ONE

  • Price must first touch the bands( the upper bands for a sell, the lower band for a buy)Wait for the oscillator to turn red or green 

  • Wait for the candle on which the oscillator changed color to close for trade to be opened 
  • SL by default should be placed at the very high of the candle that touched the bands before opening the trade(that's for a sell signal. The same rule should be applied on the low for a buy trade
  • An option for tp and SL in pips
  • An option to trail stop , set break even and slippage filter 
  • A news filter;  the bot shouldn't trade 10 minutes to high news and 10 minutes after high news releases but can trade from 11 minutes onwards if a signal is generated 
  • An option to close trades in reverse signal 
  • An option  for max daily profit or loss, if that is met the bot must not open any trades for the day

SCENARIO TWO
  • Price must touch the upper bands, a sell arrow should appear, wait for the oscillator to change color to red , wait for the candle on which the oscillator changed color to close then it can open a sell trade. Also  while price touches the band and the arrow appears for a sell and the oscillator is already red color, it should wait for the candle on which the arrow appeared on to close, then it can open a sell trade. The same rule applies to the buy trade
  • If price retraces to touch the bands after the arrow has appeared, you wait for the zigzag leg to form on the bands and the oscillator to change color then another trade can be opened. So in all the maximum trade to be running  would be two or more. Depending on how many zigzag and oscillator signal is generated. The trade that was taken using the zigzag and the oscillator should use the last high before the arrow appeared as SL by default . That means all opened trades uses one SL 

  • An option for SL and TP in pips 
  • An option to trail stop, set break even and set slippage filter 
  • An option for max percentage lose and profit pair day , if that is met, the bot shouldn't open any trades for the day
  • A news filter using the same parameters given in scenario one


Files:


JPG
IMG_20240712_091040_947.jpg
81.2 Kb
JPG
IMG_20240712_091047_223.jpg
127.3 Kb

