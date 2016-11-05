metaeditor: auto-indent. How to auto-indent a whole code quickly?

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How to auto-indent a whole code quickly?

 

For example, whenever I copy/paste code from a webpage or ebook it looks like:

 

 



if(SellTakeProfit > 0) SellTakeProfit = AdjustBelowStopLevel(Symbol(),

SellTakeProfit,5);

AddStopProfit(SellTicket,SellStopLoss,SellTakeProfit);

}

}

} // End trade block

// Adjust trailing stops

if(BuyMarketCount(Symbol(),MagicNumber) > 0 && TrailingStop > 0) //note: if extern TrailingStop = 0, then trailingstop is disabled

{

BuyTrailingStop(Symbol(),TrailingStop,Profit,MagicNumber);

}

if(SellMarketCount(Symbol(),MagicNumber) > 0 && TrailingStop > 0)

{

SellTrailingStop(Symbol(),TrailingStop,MinimumProfit,MagicNumber);

}

return(0);

 

Try with "Ctrl+," or with "Styler" from the "Tools" menu.


 
Drazen Penic:

Try with "Ctrl+," or with "Styler" from the "Tools" menu.


thank you. It works.
 
Drazen Penic:

Try with "Ctrl+," or with "Styler" from the "Tools" menu.


what does 'to pocket' mean? (in mql5.com/en/forum page)? is it like a bookmark? and where can I see this bookmark?
[Deleted]  
samusmus1:
what does 'to pocket' mean? (in mql5.com/en/forum page)? is it like a bookmark? and where can I see this bookmark?

"Pocket" is a special web application that allows to you "save for later" content for later reading on many support devices including eBook Readers, Mobile devices and also PCs.

Alain, has given the correct answer below!

Pocket
  • getpocket.com
When you find something you want to view later, put it in Pocket.
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

metaeditor: auto-indent. How to auto-indent a whole code quickly?

Fernando Carreiro, 2016.11.04 15:26

"Pocket" is a special web application that allows to you "save for later" content for later reading on many support devices including eBook Readers, Mobile devices and also PCs.

mql5.com "Pocket" feature is not related to getpocket.com, though the feature is similar.

[Deleted]  
Alain Verleyen:

mql5.com "Pocket" feature is not related to getpocket.com, though the feature is similar.

Oops! I thought it was! I have corrected my post!

Then, how does one use it exactly! Is it explained somewhere? Never mind, I figured it out!

 
Fernando Carreiro:

Oops! I thought it was! I have corrected my post!

Then, how does one use it exactly! Is it explained somewhere? Never mind, I figured it out!

ok so what exactly is to pocket? what happens when I press the 'to pocket' button? I still don't understand it.
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

what is "to pocket"?

Alain Verleyen, 2013.03.31 16:27

To Pocket is not only available in forum. These links also exists for Market and Signals. If you click on the link, content is memorized and you can use it in your posts.

Forum toolbar


 
Alain Verleyen:

 

thank you. So to pocket has 2 functions:

- replying to a specific person in a thread

- copy message to clipboard

 

I understand the first function: replying to a commenter. But the second function I don't understand: copying to clipboard. I doesn't seem to work. How does it work?

[Deleted]  
samusmus1: thank you. So to pocket has 2 functions:

- replying to a specific person in a thread

- copy message to clipboard

I understand the first function: replying to a commenter. But the second function I don't understand: copying to clipboard. I doesn't seem to work. How does it work?

Its not your PC Clipboard, but your site profile's clipboard which you paste using the "Pocket" icon which Alian showed you in his post (the one highlighted in yellow) and I quote:

Alain Verleyen: Forum toolbar 
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