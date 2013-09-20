what is "to pocket"?
so when you post in forum, the words can come out from your pocket
Hi song_song
You need to wite your mql5 community login/pass in MT4/Mt5 (Tools - Options - Community) and your screenshots will be available inside mql5 for "to pocket" feature (it's working for MT4 terminal too for mql5 forum).
Thanks all :)
does it mean wiping out the old record?
edwardhck:What old record ? If you mean buffer used with copy/cut & paste. Then no, pocket is independant of the clipboard.
I see: I am doing a demonstration: When I click "to pocket" when replying to a comment, then in my comment editor, I press the pocket icon button, it pastes the original content of the comment thread.
angevoyageur, 2013.05.09 16:29What old record ? If you mean buffer used with copy/cut & paste. Then no, pocket is independent of the clipboard.
Pretty cool feature. There is no need to copy, paste. It also helps to avoid a reply to the wrong person.
Example: When you go to the bottom of the thread and reply, you are replying to the last commenter, as opposed to reply at the first comment, original comment. By using pocket, you can reply and pocket the content you are referring to, as you see above. Advantage: is making it obvious who you are talking to. Hope this helps.
"to pocket" display when mouse move over the posts. what use is it?