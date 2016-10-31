How to make Font enumuration
Masood Abak:Check this : https://www.mql5.com/en/code/644
I want to have a list of fonts of my system in my indicator
Can you tell me how can I do that ?
I know how to make enum list but I need a Library.
I want to have a list of fonts of my system in my indicator
Can you tell me how can I do that ?
I know how to make enum list but I need a Library.
GetFontName
- votes: 15
- 2012.01.05
- //www.mql5.com/en/users/GODZILLA">
- www.mql5.com
Function module for more convenient font selection display in the indicator input parameters. To free the indicator user from the necessity to manually enter a font name some changes to the code should be inserted.
Mladen Rakic:Thanks dear Mladen
Check this : https://www.mql5.com/en/code/644
Check this : https://www.mql5.com/en/code/644
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I want to have a list of fonts of my system in my indicator
Can you tell me how can I do that ?
I know how to make enum list but I need a Library.