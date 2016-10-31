How to make Font enumuration

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[Deleted]  

I want to have a list of fonts of my system  in my indicator

Can you tell me how can I do that ?

I know how to make enum list but I need a Library.

 
Masood Abak:

I want to have a list of fonts of my system  in my indicator

Can you tell me how can I do that ?

I know how to make enum list but I need a Library.

Check this : https://www.mql5.com/en/code/644
GetFontName
GetFontName
  • votes: 15
  • 2012.01.05
  • //www.mql5.com/en/users/GODZILLA">
  • www.mql5.com
Function module for more convenient font selection display in the indicator input parameters. To free the indicator user from the necessity to manually enter a font name some changes to the code should be inserted.
[Deleted]  
Mladen Rakic:
Check this : https://www.mql5.com/en/code/644
Thanks dear Mladen
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