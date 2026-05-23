Indicators: Indicator for monitoring the lot and profit

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Indicator for monitoring the lot and profit:

The indicator displays the total lot and profit for the current instrument.

Author: Vladimir Khlystov

 

Hi, the indicator looks really good, but it doesn't on my MT4, I checked the code and found something happened there, please check the image and help, thanks!  

 
cdmax:

Hi, the indicator looks really good, but it doesn't on my MT4, I checked the code and found something happened there, please check the image and help, thanks!  

Replace lines 58 and 59 with this :

   DrawLABEL("cm buy Lot"     ,StringConcatenate("Buy " ,DoubleToStr(LotB,2)," lots"),100,20,LotB>0?clrGreen:clrGray);
   DrawLABEL("cm sell Lot"    ,StringConcatenate("Sell ",DoubleToStr(LotS,2)," lots"),100,35,LotS>0?clrGreen:clrGray);
 
works good, thanks!
 
Olá, existe este mesmo para usar não MT5? !!
 
cdmax:

Hi, the indicator looks really good, but it doesn't on my MT4, I checked the code and found something happened there, please check the image and help, thanks!  

lot
 
have for MT5?
 
Works Great, Just replace 2 lines f code as suggested. Thanks !
 
great indi..realy help managing my layering position faster
 

This indicator is useful for Hedging.

Thanx

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