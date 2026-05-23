Indicators: Indicator for monitoring the lot and profit
cdmax:
Hi, the indicator looks really good, but it doesn't on my MT4, I checked the code and found something happened there, please check the image and help, thanks!
Replace lines 58 and 59 with this :
DrawLABEL("cm buy Lot" ,StringConcatenate("Buy " ,DoubleToStr(LotB,2)," lots"),100,20,LotB>0?clrGreen:clrGray);
DrawLABEL("cm sell Lot" ,StringConcatenate("Sell ",DoubleToStr(LotS,2)," lots"),100,35,LotS>0?clrGreen:clrGray);
DrawLABEL("cm sell Lot" ,StringConcatenate("Sell ",DoubleToStr(LotS,2)," lots"),100,35,LotS>0?clrGreen:clrGray);
works good, thanks!
Olá, existe este mesmo para usar não MT5? !!
cdmax:lot
Hi, the indicator looks really good, but it doesn't on my MT4, I checked the code and found something happened there, please check the image and help, thanks!
have for MT5?
Works Great, Just replace 2 lines f code as suggested. Thanks !
great indi..realy help managing my layering position faster
This indicator is useful for Hedging.
Thanx
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Indicator for monitoring the lot and profit:
Author: Vladimir Khlystov