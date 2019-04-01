Experts: Fishing
Thank you so much. This is exactly exactly exactly what I need. Great ea.
I can't believe you posted this. Thank you again.
I use it very successfully with my existing trading strategy.
I'm in US so FIFO and no hedging.
I set your ea to trade with the trend. I just look for 10 pips. and get them every single time.
Not more than 2 or 3 positions open at a time.
Using these setting on EUR USD..
Will increased the position size soon.
Thank you so much. This is exactly exactly exactly what I need. Great ea.
I can't believe you posted this. Thank you again.
I use it very successfully with my existing trading strategy.
I'm in US so FIFO and no hedging.
I set your ea to trade with the trend. I just look for 10 pips. and get them every single time.
Not more than 2 or 3 positions open at a time.
Using these setting on EUR USD..
Will increased the position size soon.
Hello! In which timeframe you are using EA to get good results??
Author: Vladimir Khlystov
Hello! In which timeframe you are using EA??
hello its great ea.. but i want to more modify it 1st thing .it close all sell with all symbol(other charts too) when target achieved .
and same for buy ,, close all buy orders at all charts when profit target achieved,
2nd: pip step problum .when we set pip step 200 then it wait for 200 pip for 1st trade open, but i want it open 1st trade instant and 2nd trade open after 200 pip. or what i set pip step.
i hop u understand
thank u.
Hi.great EA.
HOW can i adjust it so that it set TP and SL automaticaly.
I mean a full automated EA.
Does any one have an idea?
Hi.great EA.
HOW can i adjust it so that it set TP and SL automaticaly.
I mean a full automated EA.
Does any one have an idea?
there is no need to add it or use a second EA, for example set stop
Hello mr. Vladimir.I find it great .I want to suggest an improvement.Optional trade Buy or trade Sell according to an indicator. I hope we will get more free margin so. Thanks .
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Fishing:
The Expert Advisor opens positions after the price passes the specified distance. 1 step up - sells, 1 step down - buys.
Author: Vladimir Khlystov