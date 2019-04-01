Experts: Fishing

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Fishing:

The Expert Advisor opens positions after the price passes the specified distance. 1 step up - sells, 1 step down - buys.

Author: Vladimir Khlystov

 

Thank you so much. This is exactly exactly exactly what I need. Great ea.

I can't believe you posted this. Thank you again.

I use it very successfully with my existing trading strategy.

I'm in US so FIFO and no hedging.

I set your ea to trade with the trend.  I just look for 10 pips. and get them every single time.

Not more than 2 or 3 positions open at a time.

Using these setting on EUR USD..

Will increased the position size soon.


 
jiva35:

Thank you so much. This is exactly exactly exactly what I need. Great ea.

I can't believe you posted this. Thank you again.

I use it very successfully with my existing trading strategy.

I'm in US so FIFO and no hedging.

I set your ea to trade with the trend.  I just look for 10 pips. and get them every single time.

Not more than 2 or 3 positions open at a time.

Using these setting on EUR USD..

Will increased the position size soon.



Hello! In which timeframe you are using EA to get good results??

 
Automated-Trading:

Fishing:

Author: Vladimir Khlystov


Hello! In which timeframe you are using EA??
 
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hello its great ea.. but i want to more modify it 1st thing .it close all sell  with all symbol(other charts too) when target achieved .

and same for buy ,, close all buy orders at all charts when profit target achieved,

2nd: pip step problum .when we set pip step 200 then it wait for 200 pip for 1st trade open, but i want it open 1st trade instant and 2nd trade open after 200 pip. or what i set pip step.

i hop u understand

thank u.

 

Hi.great EA.

HOW can i adjust it so that it set TP and SL automaticaly.

I mean a full automated EA.

Does any one have an idea?

 
moha27844:

Hi.great EA.

HOW can i adjust it so that it set TP and SL automaticaly.

I mean a full automated EA.

Does any one have an idea?

there is no need to add it or use a second EA, for example set stop

 
Hello  mr. Vladimir.I find  it great .I want to suggest an improvement.Optional trade Buy or trade Sell according to an indicator. I hope we will get more free margin so. Thanks .
 
Ionel.C:
Hello  mr. Vladimir.I find  it great .I want to suggest an improvement.Optional trade Buy or trade Sell according to an indicator. I hope we will get more free margin so. Thanks .

of course offer, only please in Russian

 
Hello, I think the idea of the EA is very interesting, however, when the market has a very strong trend, it does not close operations and the account's capital runs out quickly. Which is the most suitable parameterization to achieve closing operations in trend markets? Is there a new version of the EA ?. Thank you so much for sharing it
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