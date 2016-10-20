I need your Help. Thank you and Thank you !
Please check this EA, I already fix the warning.
Hi Biantoro Kunarto,
Thank you for your fixing the EA, I am going to test it later. Could you please tell me the Trailing Stop sets at 30, does it mean 30 pips or 30 fractional pips? And does the Trailing Stop have any signal showing when trading?
Thank you once again for your kindly help!
Look forward to your reply.
Lawrence
Hi Biantoro Kunarto,
Thank you for your fixing the EA, I am going to test it later. Could you please tell me the Trailing Stop sets at 30, does it mean 30 pips or 30 fractional pips? And does the Trailing Stop have any signal showing when trading?
Thank you once again for your kindly help!
Look forward to your reply.
Lawrence
Trailing stop, Stop loss & Take profit are in points.
I don't understand about "does the Trailing Stop have any signal showing when trading?", what do you mean ?
Trailing stop, Stop loss & Take profit are in points.
I don't understand about "does the Trailing Stop have any signal showing when trading?", what do you mean ?
Hi Biantoro,
Buy Stop and Sell Stop are green line, SL and TP are red lines, I am wondering does Trailing Stop has a color line to show up when trading?
Unifying Trailing Stop, SL and TP in points is good, I just couldn't see the parameter of Trailing Stop under the Trade Panel.
Lawrence
Hi Biantoro,
Buy Stop and Sell Stop are green line, SL and TP are red lines, I am wondering does Trailing Stop has a color line to show up when trading?
Unifying Trailing Stop, SL and TP in points is good, I just couldn't see the parameter of Trailing Stop under the Trade Panel.
Lawrence
For trailing stop there is no color, but you can see the SL lines (red line )
About the trailing stop, you can see the setting at this picture :
For trailing stop there is no color, but you can see the SL lines (red line )
About the trailing stop, you can see the setting at this picture :
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hello everyone,
I have written the code for Trailing Stop based on Pending Orders. Could anyone please have a look on it? it has warning but allowing execution. I have no idea does it work or not. And the Trailing Stop sets at 30, does it mean 30 pips or 30 fractional pips?
Thank you very much if someone could rewrite it.
P.S.: the purpose of the code below is setting Buy Stop & Sell Stop with Trailing Stop
Lawrence
//| TestingTrailing+Pending.mq4 |
//| Copyright 2016, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//| https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2016, WidiPramana."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.00"
#property strict
extern string Name_EA = "PendingOrder";
extern int TP = 100;
extern int SL = 100;
extern double Lots = 0.01;
extern int Distance = 10;
extern int Magic = 69;
extern double TrailStop = 30;
int digit=0;
double slb,tpb,sls,tps,pt;
int res,wt,wk,tiket,ticet;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| expert initialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int init()
{
//----
if(Digits==3 || Digits==5) pt=10*Point; else pt=Point;
//----
return(0);
}
// ---- Trailing Stops
void TrailStops()
{
int total=OrdersTotal();
for (int cnt=0;cnt<total;cnt++)
{
OrderSelect(cnt, SELECT_BY_POS);
int mode=OrderType();
if ( OrderSymbol()==Symbol() )
{
if ( mode==OP_BUY )
{
if ( Bid-OrderOpenPrice()>Point*TrailStop )
{
double BuyStop = OrderOpenPrice();
OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),
NormalizeDouble(BuyStop, digit),
OrderTakeProfit(),0,LightGreen);
}
}
if ( mode==OP_SELL )
{
if ( OrderOpenPrice()-Ask>Point*TrailStop )
{
double SellStop = OrderOpenPrice();
OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),
NormalizeDouble(SellStop, digit),
OrderTakeProfit(),0,Yellow);
}
}
}
}
}
// ---- Scan Trades
int ScanTrades()
{
int total = OrdersTotal();
int numords = 0;
for(int cnt=0; cnt<total; cnt++)
{
OrderSelect(cnt, SELECT_BY_POS);
if(OrderSymbol() == Symbol() && OrderType()<=OP_SELL)
numords++;
}
return(numords);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| expert deinitialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int deinit()
{
//----
//----
return(0);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| expert start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int start()
{
label();
digit = MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_DIGITS);
if(Hour_trade()==1){
if(totalorder(4)==0){res=OrderSend(Symbol(), OP_BUYSTOP,NR(Lots) , Ask+Distance*Point, 3, Ask+Distance*Point-SL*Point,Ask+Distance*Point+TP*Point, "", Magic, 0, Blue);}
if(totalorder(5)==0){res=OrderSend(Symbol(), OP_SELLSTOP,NR(Lots) , Bid-Distance*Point, 3, Bid-Distance*Point+SL*Point,Bid-Distance*Point-TP*Point, "", Magic, 0, Red);}
if (ScanTrades()<1) return(0);
else
if (TrailStop>0) TrailStops();
}
return(0);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int Hour_trade()
{
bool trade = true;
return (trade);
}
int totalorder( int tipe)
{
int total=0;
for(int i=0; i<OrdersTotal(); i++)
{
if(!OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES)) continue;
if(OrderSymbol()!=Symbol() || OrderMagicNumber()!=Magic || OrderType()!=tipe) continue;
total++;
}
return(total);
}
double NR(double thelot)
{
double maxlots = MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_MAXLOT),
minilot = MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_MINLOT),
lstep = MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_LOTSTEP);
double lots = lstep * NormalizeDouble(thelot / lstep, 0);
lots = MathMax(MathMin(maxlots, lots), minilot);
return (lots);
}
void label()
{
Comment("\n ",
"\n ",
"\n ------------------------------------------------",
"\n :: Pending+Order",
"\n ------------------------------------------------",
"\n :: Spread : ", MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_SPREAD),
"\n :: Leverage : 1 : ", AccountLeverage(),
"\n :: Equity : ", AccountEquity(),
"\n :: Hour Server :", Hour(), ":", Minute(),
"\n ------------------------------------------------");
}