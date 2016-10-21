EURUSD Technical Analysis 2016, 16.10 - 23.10: daily bearish to be continuing; weekly breakdown to be started - page 2
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By the way, if we are talking about one-year forecast (which is monthly timeframe chart in Metatrader) so the situation is the following: the price is on ranging bearish condition, and the primary bearish trend will be resumed only if 1.0461 support level will be crossed to below on close monthly bar: