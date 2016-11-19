Looking for highest lowest indicator on subwindow.
Is there any indicator can show highest, lowest on subwindow ?
You mean drag it to the sub-window and show those values?
yes (but only using using metatrader 5, not in metatrader 4) but only for one value in the sub-window. If you have more than one value in that sub-window (like your example) it can not be done
You mean drag it to the sub-window and show those values?
yes (but only using using metatrader 5, not in metatrader 4) but only for one value in the sub-window. If you have more than one value in that sub-window (like your example) it can not be done
im looking for highest lowest indicator which showed on subwindow.
If you mean highest high and lowest low, that is easy : take any highest high/lowest low indicator (like this : https://www.mql5.com/en/code/9232 ) and change the line that goes like this :
to this :
and it will be in a sub-window
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- 2009.09.27
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If you mean highest high and lowest low, that is easy : take any highest high/lowest low indicator (like this : https://www.mql5.com/en/code/9232 ) and change the line that goes like this :
to this :
and it will be in a sub-window
thanks for suggestion.
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Is there any indicator can show highest, lowest on subwindow ?