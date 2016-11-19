Looking for highest lowest indicator on subwindow.

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[Deleted]  

Is there any indicator can show highest, lowest on subwindow ?


 
forexparvenu:

Is there any indicator can show highest, lowest on subwindow ?


You mean drag it to the sub-window and show those values?

yes (but only using using metatrader 5, not in metatrader 4) but only for one value in the sub-window. If you have more than one value in that sub-window (like your example) it can not be done

[Deleted]  
Mladen Rakic:

You mean drag it to the sub-window and show those values?

yes (but only using using metatrader 5, not in metatrader 4) but only for one value in the sub-window. If you have more than one value in that sub-window (like your example) it can not be done

im looking for highest lowest indicator which showed on subwindow.
 
forexparvenu:
im looking for highest lowest indicator which showed on subwindow.

If you mean highest high and lowest low, that is easy : take any highest high/lowest low indicator (like this : https://www.mql5.com/en/code/9232 ) and change the line that goes like this :

#property  indicator_chart_window

to this :

#property  indicator_separate_window

and it will be in a sub-window

Min/Max Bands
Min/Max Bands
  • votes: 4
  • 2009.09.27
  • //www.mql5.com/en/users/zenhop">
  • www.mql5.com
Indicator showing the Min/Max values for the last X bars
[Deleted]  
Mladen Rakic:

If you mean highest high and lowest low, that is easy : take any highest high/lowest low indicator (like this : https://www.mql5.com/en/code/9232 ) and change the line that goes like this :

#property  indicator_chart_window

to this :

#property  indicator_separate_window

and it will be in a sub-window

thanks for suggestion.

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