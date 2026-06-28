Indicators: Clock - page 2

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Hey buddy. I'm having an issue regarding your indicator and it's that the texts are just inside each other. i'm using MT5 on a 32 inch display and i think this is happening because of the resolution and DPI and ReScaling things. can you help me fix it ?
 
Mori Mahoor #:
Hey buddy. I'm having an issue regarding your indicator and it's that the texts are just inside each other. i'm using MT5 on a 32 inch display and i think this is happening because of the resolution and DPI and ReScaling things. can you help me fix it ?

I'm using a high res widescreen too. I added new intra-text spacing inputs to, and removed a compiler warning from, the indicator.

The include file is attached merely so as not to cause incompleteness/confusion.

Better late than never, I suppose.

Files:
clock.mq5  9 kb
getfontname.mqh  6 kb
 

Here's another updated version:

  • Cleaned up object names because they were not removed from the chart upon deinitialization,
  • Added a custom "Broker to Local Offset" time difference display,
  • Removed seconds from the display, and
  • Added a pop-up alert to detect changes in that difference due to daylight savings─enabled/disabled via a new UseTimeChangeAlerts input.
As daylight savings generally occurs over a weekend (while most markets are closed), the values used to calculate Broker to Local Offset are stored to the MT5 terminal as GlobalVariables. Those GV's are not deleted upon removal of the indicator from a chart, and will persist for 3 weeks unless manually deleted. Also, an alert will pop up upon attachment to a chart. This is intended because it prevents a time change from being missed over a weekend and in the event of a crash, power outage, etc. If you want to delete the GV's for any reason, just go to Tools==>Global Variables in MT5.

    text

    Files:
    clock.mq5  11 kb
    getfontname.mqh  6 kb
    12
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