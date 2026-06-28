Indicators: Clock - page 2
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Hey buddy. I'm having an issue regarding your indicator and it's that the texts are just inside each other. i'm using MT5 on a 32 inch display and i think this is happening because of the resolution and DPI and ReScaling things. can you help me fix it ?
I'm using a high res widescreen too. I added new intra-text spacing inputs to, and removed a compiler warning from, the indicator.
The include file is attached merely so as not to cause incompleteness/confusion.
Better late than never, I suppose.
Here's another updated version: