Automated Trading Championship 2012: Interview with Sergey Pankratyev (s75)
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The Championship is coming to an end leaving us with vivid impressions of many unusual trading strategies. However, the trading robot of Sergey Pankratyev (s75) is showing really peculiar things - it is trading all 12 currency pairs opening only long positions. Interviewing the developer of this Expert Advisor, we found out that this is not an error but just a response to some certain market conditions.
Speaking about the risks, if your Expert Advisor had traded with twice as large volume, would it have come first or would not have survived till the competition end?
The greater the risk, the greater the likelihood of both rises and falls. My objective is not to fly too high but to test another version of my trading robot. I have taken the most acceptable risks (according to the test results).
It is believed that a good strategy must be simple. But don't you think that your strategy is too simple to be true?
Well, let those who think it to be simple develop something similar and try to receive better results.
The full text of the news can be found at the Championship's website - Interview with Sergey Pankratyev (s75).