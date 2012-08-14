Automated Trading Championship 2012: The Mystery of Changing Leaders Solved?
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All Automated Trading Championships have witnessed the rise and fall of many leaders. Some participants doubled their deposits within a week just to lose their funds in a few consecutive days. Many ex-leaders were not even able to finish the competition in TOP-10. It was even called "the curse of the interview".We have analyzed the market (the most popular EURUSD pair) behavior during the competitions trying to find any correlations between the market conditions and the achievements of the Championships' winners. All the statistical data concerning the winners of the past years as well as some regularities between their trading strategies and obtained results have been examined.
Of course, we have analyzed only EURUSD and you can put into question our approach. But this pair remains the basic one and affects the other currencies. We will surely see many exciting things on the market this fall. What will be the main trends of the global economy? Your Expert Advisor should be able to navigate through the volatile market considering various courses of events. That is the key to success. Good luck!
The full text of the news can be found at the Championship website - The Mystery of Changing Leaders Solved?